Expelled student says he spent his savings to promote school

Redeemer's University Expelled student says he spent his life savings to promote school

Debo Adedayo was expelled from Redeemer's University after writing his final exam

(Punch)
The student of Redeemer's University, Debo Adedayo, who was expelled after writing his final exams has made some allegations against the school management.

In an exclusive interview with Pulse, the student who is also a Nollywood Actor said he spent a lot from his personal saving to promote the university.

Adedayo, who was the student union president of the school said the school is still owing him some money.

"I want to say this so that the world can hear, I am not saying because I feel like saying it. Ask around, ask people who know me, and I swear by the God who created me that five Naira of Redeemer's Students Association money is not in my hand. My money is in their hand because all my life savings  I put there, because I believe as a leader, you give your all to serve."

Meanwhile an inside source in the university who doesn't want his name mentioned said Adedayo is only lying against the university to whip sentiments.

He said the student thinks he can use the media against the university and its eminent people because he is a Nollywood actor.

ALSO READ: Redeemer's University expels student after writing final exam

Reacting to the former SUG statement that he spent from his personal saving to promote the university, the source said, the media should look at the personality of the person making the allegations first.

He said  I see all he is doing as being mischievous and his claims are frivolous.

Adedayo following his expulsion said he has taken the matter to court.

The student who is said to be son the of the Publisher of the Yoruba News Tabloid, Alaroye was expelled on Thursday, October 12 from Redeemer's University.

