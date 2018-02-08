Dutch embassy too wants Nigerians to study in its universities

news

Barely two weeks after the French embassy urged Nigerian students to study in its universities, the Dutch embassy too has offered to give Nigerians affordable education.

Sonia Odije, the embassy’s Advisor for Trade and Economic Affairs, made this known on Wednesday, February 7, while speaking with newsmen in Lagos ahead of the Second “Study in Holland Fair’’.

Having had its first education fair in June 2017, Odije said delegations form Dutch universities will be coming to Lagos on Saturday, March 3 for recruitment of Nigerian students into Netherlands universities.

“The Netherlands on June 10, last year, held her maiden Education Fair in Lagos, which attracted about 500 Nigerians. “That first fair was meant to create awareness among Nigerians of the internationally-recognised over 2000 English Language taught courses in her higher educational institutions.

“This forthcoming second fair, scheduled to hold on March 3, at the Federal Hotel, Victoria Island, from 9: 00 a.m. to 5: 00 p.m., is now meant for the recruitment of Nigerian students into Netherlands universities for qualitative and affordable education.

Odije, therefore, advised parents and guardians to bring their children to the fair adding that the exhibition will give them the opportunity to interact directly with representatives from the Dutch universities.

French Embassy also wants Nigerian students to study in France

You will recall that two weeks ago, the French embassy appealed to Nigerian students to come and study in France due to the increase in the English Language taught courses in French Universities.

The embassy also announced that the 6th edition of the French Education Fair will hold in Abuja between February 12 and 14.