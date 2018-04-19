Home > Communities > Student >

Don advises University of Ilorin students to be street-wise

Entrance of the University of Ilorin, Kwara State. play

Entrance of the University of Ilorin, Kwara State.

(Unilorin Website)
Prof. Abdulwahab Egbewole, the Director, General Studies Division (GNS), University of Ilorin,  has advised students to be street-wise  in their endeavour  to be successful in life.

Egbewole, who is a professor of Jurisprudence and International Law, gave the advice on Thursday during a send-off party organised in honour of former staff members of the Faculty of Law of the university.

“It is not enough to be book-smart, students need to also be street-wise,” he said.

According to him, the department will invite successful alumni of the institution to talk to the students to motivate them toward greater success.

Egbewole said the plan was underway to organise series of public lectures for students, especially for those in final year in preparation for life after their graduation.

The professor said the effort was part of the institution’s  mandate  to enable the students to  “know what it takes to be successful in a society like Nigeria and must learn how to survive in an environment as harsh as this”.

While appreciating the retirees for their selfless service to the university at large, the director described Mr Raifu Babatunde Opoola, who retired as a Senior Secretarial Assistant I, as the encyclopaedia of the unit because “he started his journey in the university in 1978’’.

Egbewole said that Mr Lamidi Aliu, who retired as a driver, had been very reliable and useful to the unit, adding that since he joined the university in 1992, the retiree had served seven directors in the unit.

Responding, the retirees appreciated the director and all staff members for honouring them, pledging to remain in contact with those they were leaving behind.

