Disregard negative information about Zamfara-State Coordinator

The State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps in Zamfara State, Hajiya Walida Isa has advised the new corps members in the state to disregard any negative information about the state.

Walida in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria said Zamfara is a peaceful state adding that Corps members should disregard any negative information about the state.

“The NYSC management and Corps members have been living peacefully with the people of the state.

“I am therefore calling on them to take this orientation course with seriousness to derive the benefit in it.”

The State Coordinator also assured the new corps members that facilities at the camp have been upgraded for their comfort.

“You know the NYSC Director-General recently renovated our multipurpose hall, clinic and some broken down toilets and bathrooms in addition to the renovation of hostels, offices and staff accommodation by the state government.

“I am using this opportunity to call on our new corps members to be law abiding and respect the rules and regulations of the camp.

“They should cooperate with the NYSC officials, security agencies and the Man O’ War brigade to have peaceful orientation exercise.”

The NYSC orientation camping for Batch A Stream I started on Thursday, April 19, 2018.