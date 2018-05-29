Direct Entry application to close on Monday, June 4, 2018

news

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board has announced that the Direct Entry application will close on Monday, June 4, 2018.

The Board’s Head of Media, Fabian Benjamin, made the announcement on Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

According to Benjamin, over 140,000 candidates have so far obtained the forms online.

The JAMB's spokesperson said that the closure of the application became necessary in order to avail the board to plan ahead for the 2018 admission process into various institutions.

“With the policy meeting coming up on June 26, which involves the Minister of Education and all stakeholders in the sector, the 2018 admission guidelines would be discussed and approved for the board.

“This includes both for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and DE.

“Therefore, candidates who are still interested and want to apply for the DE should use the window period of seven days to apply, as no extension of date will be granted.”

The Direct Entry (DE) application stated in December 2017.