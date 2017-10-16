The expelled former Student Union President of the Redeemer's University, Debo Adedayo has refused to agree with the management's reason for his expulsion.

While the University authorities said he was expelled because of his Facebook post, which they considered offensive, Adedayo said the expulsion might have to do with his refusal to honour the Vice-Chancellor of the university with an award.

He said, One of the reasons which might have caused this (I don't know, please understand that, I don't know) during my tenure, my cabinet and I decided that there is no concrete reason to award the Vice Chancellor and the Director of Students Services, but my cabinets believe we have not seen these support from them. Almost everything that we achieved, we have to fight for it. So for us, we don't really see and we stood by that decision. So on that day, I presented the award but I didn't present to the Vice-Chancellor, I didn't present to the dean of Student Affairs.

Meanwhile, the university in an exclusive official response to the student's allegations against the management, the institution said his expulsion Adedayo is only trying to tarnish the image of Redeemer's University and its eminent people.

"His case is purely a disciplinary issue in conformity with the stance and vision of the University. He has chosen to tarnish the image of the University with a pack of lies like he had done previously.

"​His claims are untrue and ​dodge the real issues for which he was disciplined.

"The ploy to smear the image of very senior officers of the University and also discolour the issues to gain public sympathy is quite unfortunate and speaks volumes to discerning minds.

"The University has been magnanimous to offer a lifeline to retrace his steps and recover his destiny

​"In spite of his misdemeanour​; but it is unfortunate that instead of showing penitence and embracing the opportunity, he has again, chosen to further portray the University in a bad light."

Also, an anonymous source in the university spoke with Pulse about the allegation against the Vice- Chancellor, Prof. Debo Adeyewa. He said the award Adedayo is talking about is worthless.

"He is talking about Award, what is the quality of the award he is talking about? Is it the plaque of N3000 or N5000 they present which cannot be acknowledged in one's CV. The VC is the Chairman of the committee of Vice Chancellors, so what kind of award would freak him? An award that will not even be published in the newspaper, that is too childish. I see that he is trying to be mischievous and his claims are frivolous," the source said

Debo Adedayo was issued his expulsion letter on Thursday, October 12, 2017, after writing his final exams.