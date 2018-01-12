Home > Communities > Student >

Date for 2017 Batch B stream 2 orientation program announced

NYSC has announced the date for the commencement of the 2017 Batch B stream 2 orientation camping.

The Management of the National Youth Service Corp has released announced the date for the 2017 Batch B stream 2 orientation camp programs.

Starting from next week, the orientation program will hold from Tuesday, January 16 to Monday, February 5, 2018.

According to the statement on the official Facebook page of the agency, the orientation course is scheduled to hold in 15 NYSC Orientation Camps only: Abia, Bauchi, Benue, Delta, Enugu, Sokoto, Jigawa, Kaduna, Katsina, Plateau, Lagos, Osun, Oyo, Rivers and the FCT.

The statement reads in part:

(a) Commencement and Registration: Tuesday 16th January 2018

(b) Cut-off date for Registration: Midnight Wednesday,17th January 2018

(c) Swearing-In Ceremony: Thursday, 18th January 2018

(d) Closing: Monday, 5th February 2018.

The agency also informed the prospective corps members about requirements for the orientation camp. The requirements include the followings:

Requirement for orientation camp

(a) Original Call-up Letter or Call-up Letter printed on-line

(b) Statement of Result endorsed by an authorized officer with authentic signature.

(c) School Identity Card, including travelling Passport for Foreign-trained graduates.

(d) Medical Doctors, Pharmacists, Physiotherapists and Optometristsare to produce evidence of Registration with t heir Professional Bodies.

(e) Prospective Corps members should go to Camp with Functional Account Number and Bank Verification Number (BVN) to facilitate online payment of entitlements.

(f) In addition, each prospective corps member MUST present Certificate of Fitness from a Government or Military Hospital showing his/her health status before he/she will be registered and admitted for the orientation course.

NYSC play

NYSC

(News Agency of Nigeria)

Meanwhile, the NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General SZ Kazaure wishes all prospective corps members journey mercies to their respective camps and a memorable orientation course.

