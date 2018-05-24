Home > Communities > Student >

War Against Cultism: Kwara Poly engages 180 security operatives

Rector, Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, Alhaji Mas’ud Elelu, has said more than 180 security operatives are engaged daily in the college to check cultism and other security challenges.

Elelu said this on Thursday while speaking with journalists at the end an ‘iftar’ lecture held on the polytechnic campus for the Ramadan season.

According to him, the security operatives from the military, police, Department of Security Services (DSS), Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) and the local vigilante group.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state-owned institution had in recent past been infested with cult activities leading to loss of lives and property before the current measure was put in place.

Elelu said that since the measure was put in place, the institution had not witnessed any insecurity challenge because peace and tranquility had returned to the campus.

The rector said because of the stable academic calendar, the institution had been one of the most sought after by prospective students seeking admission.

Elelu also disclosed that part of the reasons why the admission seekers wanted the school was because all the programmes offered by the institution had been accredited.

In his iftar lecture, an Islamic scholar, Ustaz Ismail Akanbi said the importance of Ramadan fasting was one to help a Muslim to gain entrance into heaven.

He enjoined Muslim faithful to be more pious and generous to the needy, which was part of the injunctions of Allah acceptable during Ramadan.

