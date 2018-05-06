news

Lagos State University lecturer and Nollywood actor, Sola Fosudo has explained what students enjoy in his lectures.

The lecturer in an interview with City People said his students like the fact that he is a Nollywood actor adding that they learn a lot from him both the theory and the practical aspects of his lectures.

Fosudo also said being an actor also gives him the opportunity to discuss the experience and practical aspect of his career to his students.

Fosudo speaks about his Career

Speaking about his career, the actor cum lecturer said he started his career in 1980 at the Obafemi Awolowo University, where Professor Wole Soyinka and Professor Adelugba amongst others professors mentored him.

The LASU lecturer, who has featured more in Soap Operas, said his choice of choosing TV series is more flexible in times of managing time unlike shooting a movie where you have to travel from locations to locations.

Fosudo is a senior lecturer at Lagos State University Department of Theatre Arts and Music. He was at different times the Head of the Department.