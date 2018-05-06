Home > Communities > Student >

Celebrity lecturer explains what students like about his lectures

Sola Fosudo Celebrity lecturer explains what students like about his lectures

Fosudo says his experience as a lecturer and actor works for him in delivering the theoretical and practical aspects of his lectures.

  • Published:
Celebrity lecturer explains what students like about his lectures play

Sola Fosudo is an actor who is also a lecturer at the Lagos State University

(Guardian)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Lagos State University lecturer and Nollywood actor, Sola Fosudo has explained what students enjoy in his lectures.

The lecturer in an interview with City People said his students like the fact that he is a Nollywood actor adding that they learn a lot from him both the theory and the practical aspects of his lectures.

Fosudo also said being an actor also gives him the opportunity to discuss the experience and practical aspect of his career to his students.

Sola Fosudo play

The actor expressed that he has little interest in Nollywood movies due to the poor quality of films.

(myschoolgist)

ALSO READ: ATBU sacks 2 lecturers for moonlighting and insulting school

Fosudo speaks about his Career

Speaking about his career, the actor cum lecturer said he started his career in 1980 at the Obafemi Awolowo University, where Professor Wole Soyinka and Professor Adelugba amongst others professors mentored him.

The LASU lecturer, who has featured more in Soap Operas, said his choice of choosing TV series is more flexible in times of managing time unlike shooting a movie where you have to travel from locations to locations.

Fosudo is a senior lecturer at Lagos State University Department of Theatre Arts and Music. He was at different times the Head of the Department.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is an Online Editor at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Conrad Spirit of Innovation Challenge Nigerian students who represent...bullet
2 Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University ATBU sacks 2 lecturers for...bullet
3 In Yola MAUTECH, university expels 5 students over riotbullet

Related Articles

Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University ATBU sacks 2 lecturers for moonlighting and insulting school
Plateau State University This school needs 10,000 books to get NUC accreditation
Ajayi Crowther University Faith-based school denies punishing students for celebrating birthdays
 Kano University of Science and Technology KUST shut after students protest over death of their colleague
University of Lagos For the first time, UNILAG produces Chinese Language graduates
Lagos State University Beware of scammers, LASU has not started admission process
Ahmadu Bello University If you wish to study Railway Engineering in Nigeria, ABU is your only choice
Conrad Spirit of Innovation Challenge Nigerian students who represent Africa win US science competition
Money Tips If you follow these 3 steps, you'll meet your financial goals
National Youth Service Corps NYSC advises corps members to serve not to win souls

Student Pulse

NUC may approve 292 new private universities soon
National Universities Commission NUC may approve 292 new private universities soon
OAU VC says management will resolve tax debt soonest
OAU VC says management will resolve tax debt soonest
Plateau State university needs 10,000 books to get NUC accreditation
Plateau State University This school needs 10,000 books to get NUC accreditation
KUST shut after students protest over death of their colleague
 Kano University of Science and Technology KUST shut after students protest over death of their colleague