Home > Communities > Student >

BSU students shut down university again over tuition fee increase

Benue State University BSU students shut down school again over tuition fee increase

The tuition increase from N56,000 to N92,000 prompts the students to shut down the school gate for the second time in 2018.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
BSU students shut down university again over tuition fee increase play

Benue State University students protesting over tuition increase

(CorrectNG)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The students of Benue State University have again shut down their school to protest the increase in their tuition fees.

The students on Monday, May 21, 2018, reportedly barricaded the main entrance of the institution and took over the Makurdi-Gboko road. 

According to Vanguard, the students took over the entrance of the institution, chased away the security personnel manning the institution’s gates and also prevented any form of movement in and out of the institution.

One of the students who spoke to newsmen on condition of anonymity said that they were protesting to resist the new tuition regime recently introduced by the management of the institution.

Students shut down school gates to protest against management play

Benue State University Gate Barricaded by the students

(Daily Post)

 

“How can the management of the university carry on as if they are not aware of the economic situation in the state and country, with the new policy the least fee payable in the school is N92,000 as against the former N56,000. Their action is the height of insensitivity.” He said.

ALSO READ: NASU strike threatens to paralyse academic activities again

School Management reacts

Reacting to the students' protest, the management of the institution in a statement by the Acting Registrar, Mrs. Catherine Bur said the protest was staged by miscreants and not students of the school.

The statement reads in part , “some group of miscreants parading themselves as students of the University, in the early hours of Monday, May 21 2018, took over, locked up and displaced the security manning the main gate of the University, bringing to a halt the flow of human and vehicular traffic into the University including Nursery and Primary School pupils for reasons yet to be ascertained.

“This action is particularly worrisome in view of the fact that the University is scheduled to commence accreditation of programmes by the National Universities Commission from Monday, May 21, 2018.

Earlier in February,  the students shut down the university gate to protest against management's refusal to allow students who are yet to pay their fees to partake in the examination.

The students reportedly locked the two major gates leading to the school premises, chanting solidarity songs.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is an Online Editor at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Non-Academic Staff Union NASU strike threatens to paralyse academic...bullet
2 Covenant University Bishop Oyedepo explains how his adopted son was...bullet
3 American University of Nigeria Education Minister's daughter...bullet

Related Articles

American University of Nigeria Education Minister's daughter graduates with first class degree from AUN
Scholarship FG denies abandoning 19 Nigerian students in Russia
Apartment Finders 10 struggles you'll likely go through if you're finding a house to rent in Lagos
Ambrose Ali University Why we run 10km road race against cultism- VC
Naira 5 easy ways to identify fake Nigerian currency
Non-Academic Staff Union NASU strike threatens to paralyse academic activities in Nigerian Universities again
Sex-for-Mark Lecturer in sex scandal not guilty yet as OAU starts another investigation
Federal University, Oye Ekiti After shutting school for 4 days, FUOYE directs students to resume for exams
University of Nigeria, Nsukka UNN student wins national statistics competition
Lagos State University LASU warns dismissed students not to come close to campus

Student Pulse

Catholic University gives Muslim students a room to pray
In United States Catholic University opens prayer room for Muslim students
Govt cautions principals who ask students to bring block to school
In Kwara Govt cautions principals who ask students to bring concrete block to school
If you're writing rescheduled UTME, here's how to print your slip
JAMB If you're writing rescheduled UTME, here's how to print your slip
FG allegedly abandons 19 Nigerian post-graduate students in Russia
Scholarship FG denies abandoning 19 Nigerian students in Russia