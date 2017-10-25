Bowen denies ejecting students from hostel because of fight

Following reports that 300 level students of Bowen University were thrown out of their hostel for fighting, the school Registrar, Dr Kayode Ogunleye has denied the report.

It was reported that the 300 level students engaged in a fight with an IJMB student who accused the former of splashing water on her while she was having bath.

The 300 level students whose names are not mentioned were reportedly thrown out of their hostel by the supervisor after the hostel portal indicted them.

However, contrary to the report, the school Registrar said the students were owing the university and that was why they were asked to leave not thrown out.

Ogunleye said, "what they are telling you is not true. We don't throw our students out but if they are defaulting, for example, some of them from information from the Dean of student affairs is that they are owing, they don't temporary accommodation and they ought to have left, they have not fulfilled their obligations in terms of payment."

Ogunleye confirmed that some students truly fought but the reason for asking them to leave their hostel is not because of the fight but because they defaulted in their obligation.

"Yes, some students fought from the little I could gather but the basis is that if you are owing and you are given temporary accommodation it has limited time. Within 48 hours to three days, you are supposed to leave once you don't fulfil the obligations.

"If you commit an offence and you are put on suspension, immediately we ask you to leave. I am treating a case now on my table for which we have approved immediate suspension pending the time final case will be determined. This is in their handbook, we don't do things arbitrarily and I don't know where they get the information that the students were thrown out of the hostel.

Ogunleye also said he does not know how many students are involved in the fight neither did he know the 300 level students ejected from their hostels.

ALSO READ: 5 department in OAU where bagging first class degree is almost impossible

"If you are on temporary accommodation and you are supposed to have left but you do not leave, of course as Christians we try as much as possible to see what we can do to help but if you are defaulting in terms of payment, we cannot keep harbouring you for long. That is the policy of the University.

"I don't know how many students were asked to leave, I don't know their names but that is the information I got from the Dean of Students Affairs."