The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has declared that the Federal Polytechnic in Kaduna, Kadpoly is no longer conducive for learning.

The student union on Tuesday, April 24, 2018, gave the dilapidated nature of structures in the institution as the reason for declaring the school unconducive.

While speaking with newsmen NANS Assistant Secretary-General, Comrade Abdulmajeed Oyeniyi said the level of infrastructural dilapidation in Kaduna Polytechnic has gone beyond the capacity of the school management.

“After vigorous inspection and interview of the residential students in the institution, we want to use this medium to call on the Federal Government to address the dilapidated infrastructures, most especially hostels on the campuses of Kaduna Polytechnic

“Meeting the management of the institution, we observed a high sense of commitment to academic excellence, security, reviving the dilapidated infrastructures, the establishment of Centre of Technology Development and to create a job through entrepreneurship skills.

“The efforts of management in turning around the fortunes of Kaduna Polytechnic are in fact worthy of emulation. But, the level of infrastructural dilapidation in the institution is beyond the capacity of the management.

“We, therefore, call on all prominent alumni of Kaduna Polytechnic to come to our aide, as the institution is no longer conducive for learning.

Kaduna Polytechnic hostels worse than war zone

Confirming the poor state of infrastructure in the polytechnic, in November 2017, the Rector of the institution, Prof Idris Mugaje said the school hostels are worse than war zone, adding that they are not conducive for learning.

In an interview with Daily Trust the Rector said Kaduna Polytechnic was in a very sorry state both in terms of its financial records and infrastructure.