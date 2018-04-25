Home > Communities > Student >

Beware of this school, it's no longer conducive for learning

Kaduna Polytechnic Beware of this school, it's no longer conducive for learning-NANS

The National Association of Nigerian Students declares KADPOLY unconducive for learning because of its many dilapidated structures.

  • Published:
Beware of this school, it's no longer conducive for learning-NANS play

Kaduna Polytechnic (KADPOLY)

(eduwheel)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has declared that the Federal Polytechnic in Kaduna, Kadpoly is no longer conducive for learning.

The student union on Tuesday, April 24, 2018, gave the dilapidated nature of structures in the institution as the reason for declaring the school unconducive.

While speaking with newsmen NANS Assistant Secretary-General, Comrade Abdulmajeed Oyeniyi said the level of infrastructural dilapidation in Kaduna Polytechnic has gone beyond the capacity of the school management.

Kaduna Polytechnic Rector, Prof, Idris Mugaje play

Kaduna Polytechnic Rector, Prof, Idris Mugaje

(Linkedin)

ALSO READ: 20 expensive universities in Nigeria and their tuition fees

“After vigorous inspection and interview of the residential students in the institution, we want to use this medium to call on the Federal Government to address the dilapidated infrastructures, most especially hostels on the campuses of Kaduna Polytechnic

“Meeting the management of the institution, we observed a high sense of commitment to academic excellence, security, reviving the dilapidated infrastructures, the establishment of Centre of Technology Development and to create a job through entrepreneurship skills.

“The efforts of management in turning around the fortunes of Kaduna Polytechnic are in fact worthy of emulation. But, the level of infrastructural dilapidation in the institution is beyond the capacity of the management.

“We, therefore, call on all prominent alumni of Kaduna Polytechnic to come to our aide, as the institution is no longer conducive for learning.

Kaduna Polytechnic hostels worse than war zone

Confirming the poor state of infrastructure in the polytechnic, in November 2017, the Rector of the institution, Prof Idris Mugaje said the school hostels are worse than war zone, adding that they are not conducive for learning.

In an interview with Daily Trust the Rector said Kaduna Polytechnic was in a very sorry state both in terms of its financial records and infrastructure.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is an Online Editor at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Faith-Based Tertiary Institutions Top 10 universities owned by churches...bullet
2 Private Tertiary Institutions 20 expensive universities in Nigeria and...bullet
3 Looking for A Job? How to write a stunning application letterbullet

Related Articles

University of Ibadan UI advises 408 students to withdraw because of poor performance
Conrad Spirit of Innovation Challenge Meet Nigerian pupils representing Africa at international competition in US
Obafemi Awolowo University Student in sex-for-mark scandal finally appears before OAU panel
Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta VC begs FG to retain management courses in FUNAAB
Nigerian Maritime University Tertiary Institution begins academic activities with 196 students
Universities, Polytechnics 5 compulsory requirements for admission into higher institutions in Nigeria
Faith-Based Tertiary Institutions Top 10 universities owned by churches and their tuition fees
Benue State University Student union leader suspended for allegedly stealing 700k from project funds
Academic Staff Union of Universities ASUU worried because 16 million graduates are jobless
NYSC Good news, Corps members might be getting more money very soon

Student Pulse

UI advises 408 students to withdraw because of poor performance
University of Ibadan UI advises 408 students to withdraw because of poor performance
Meet Nigerian pupils representing Africa at international competition in US
Conrad Spirit of Innovation Challenge Meet Nigerian pupils representing Africa at international competition in US
Student in sex-for-mark scandal finally appears before OAU panel
Obafemi Awolowo University Student in sex-for-mark scandal finally appears before OAU panel
VC begs FG to retain management courses in FUNAAB
Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta VC begs FG to retain management courses in FUNAAB