Best student in Faculty of Art gets N250 as cash prize in EKSU

The best graduating students at the Faculty of Arts in Ekiti State University, Fashina Aderonke has reportedly been rewarded for her hard work with N250.

The money prize was awarded to the best student is part of one Mrs Fluorence Olufunmilayo Akinyede's Prize award for the best graduating student in the Faculty.

In a letter signed by the University Deputy Registrar, Dr SO Afolabi, the university asked the student to liaise with the bursary department to claim her prize award of N250.00.

The letter allegedly sent to the student reads:

This is to inform you that you have won Mrs Fluorence Olufunmilayo Akinyede's Prize award for being the best graduating student in the final examination for the degree in B. Ed (Hon) Education for 2016/2017 academic session.

The value of the prize award is N250.00 (Two hundred and fifty Naira only.)

Kindly liaise with the Bursary Department for your cash award.

On behalf of the Vice-Chancellor please accept my congratulations.

Best student in Agric Science gets N2500

Another student, Uwuagwu Oluwadamilare Samuel who emerged as the best student in crop production in the Faculty of Agricultural Science Ekiti State University also won N2500 cash prize.

The cash prizes for the best students in the two faculties have however been criticised on Twitter as many consider the cash reward too little for the students' academic efforts.

Here are some of the tweets that condemn the cash prizes for the students.

Meanwhile, Nigerian rapper, Michael Ugochukwu Stephens, popularly known as Ruggedman says his friends is willing to offer one of the best students, Samuel an internship for his service year.

Pulse has also reached out to Uwuagwu Oluwadamilare Samuel but the student has not responded to the messages sent to him at the time of filing this report.