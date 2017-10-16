Home > Communities > Student >

Banky W condemns Redeemer's University for expelling student

#RedeemAdebowale Banky W and other celebs condemn Redeemer's University for expelling student

Banky W condemned the expulsion on Twitter and called on Radio, Televison, Print and Online media to cover the story.

Debo Adedayo was expelled from Redeemer's University after writing his final exam play

Debo Adedayo was expelled from Redeemer's University after writing his final exam

(Punch)
Following the decision of the Redeemer's University authorities to expel Adebowale Adedayo because of his Facebook comments, celebrities have come in for the university.

Leading the campaign with #RedeemAdebowale, Banky W condemned the expulsion on Twitter and called on  Radio, Televison, Print and Online media to cover the story.

In a series of tweet, Banky W, Dotuncoolfm and Dami Elebe asked the Redeemer's University Management to forgive and let the expelled student graduate.

In another tweet, Bank W said he would react same way if it happens to another student in another school. The singer added that criticizing school authorities does not warrant wiping out the student's education.

ALSO READ: Redeemer's University says expelled student wants to tarnish school image

Adebowale Adedayo is a Nollywood actor who was also the Student Union president of the university. According to a source, he is also the son of the Publisher of the Yoruba Tabloid, Alaroye Newspaper

