Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University ATBU sacks 2 lecturers for moonlighting and insulting school

Prof. Aminu Ahmed Rufa’i was sacked for having more than one full paid job while Dr Idris Isyaku Abdullahi was dismissed for insulting the school.

The Governing Council of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University has dismissed a lecturer for having more than one full paid job while the other was sacked for insulting the university.

The Director of Public Relations, ATBU, Andee Iheme, announced the dismissal of the two lecturers in a statement in Bauchi on Thursday, May 3, 2018.

The two lecturers according to the statement are;  professor, Aminu Rufa’i, Department of Human Anatomy, College of Medical Sciences and Idris Abdullahi, Department of Accounting and Finance, Faculty of Management Sciences.

Prof Ibrahim Abdulrahman Saminu, the Vice Chancellor of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi.

How the lecturers were sacked

Iheme said, a letter signed by the Deputy Registrar (Establishment), Aminu Yakubu Gambo, ref: ATBU/REG/ACAD/PER/01348 and dated April 27, 2018, stated the governing council of the university upheld the recommendations of the Senior Staff Disciplinary Committee and Prima-Facie Committee.

‘Both committees established that Prof. Aminu Ahmed Rufa’i had more than one full paid job and took up probationary appointment after clicking 50 years of age.

‘‘At the same 86th Regular meeting held on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, Council also upheld the dismissal of Dr Idris Isyaku Abdullahi of the Department of Accounting and Finance in the Faculty of Management Science for defamation of character, smear campaign/false claims against the university.

‘‘The two members of staff whose dismissal from service was with immediate effect have been directed to surrender all University property in their possession including identity cards to the University before leaving,’’ he said.

The Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University is a Federal Government owned University in Bauchi State.

The University was established in 1980 and named after the first Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Alhaji, Sir, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa.

