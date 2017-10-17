At last, LAUTECH suspends strike to resume on Monday

Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomosho, has finally called off the lingering strike that has paralysed academic activities in the institutions for over a year.

The Academic Staff Union of University, (ASUU) LAUTECH chapter has ordered its members to resume lectures on Monday, October 23.

Confirming the development to Punch, the Chairman of the union, Dr. Biodun Olaniran said more details about resumption would be released in a press statement.

He said, “We have suspended the strike action and lectures will resume on Monday. But the detail will be stated in our press statement which will be issued very soon.”

Non-payment of salary backlogs among other sundry issues consigned the university into a lingering industrial action which the lecturers embarked upon in 2016.

But according to Punch, the Chairman of Joint Action Committee in the university, Alhaji Muraina Alesinloye has said that the Government had paid three months out of 12 months they are owing the workers.