Home > Communities > Student >

At last, LAUTECH suspends strike to resume on Monday

Ladoke Akintola University of Technology At last, LAUTECH suspends strike to resume on Monday

The workers are said to have been paid three out of 12 months the government is owing them.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
LAUTECH School Gate. [Photo credit: nairaland.com] play

LAUTECH School Gate. [Photo credit: nairaland.com]
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomosho, has finally called off the lingering strike that has paralysed academic activities in the institutions for over a year.

The Academic Staff Union of University, (ASUU) LAUTECH chapter has ordered its members to resume lectures on Monday, October 23.

Confirming the development to Punch, the Chairman of the union, Dr. Biodun Olaniran said more details about resumption would be released in a press statement.

He said, “We have suspended the strike action and lectures will resume on Monday. But the detail will be stated in our press statement which will be issued very soon.”

Non-payment of salary backlogs among other sundry issues consigned the university into a lingering industrial action which the lecturers embarked upon in 2016.

ALSO READ: Redeemer's University to announce cure for Monkeypox soon

But according to Punch, the Chairman of Joint Action Committee in the university, Alhaji Muraina Alesinloye has said that the Government had paid three months out of 12 months they are owing the workers.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is an Online Editor at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 #RedeemAdebowale Redeemer's University says expelled student wants to...bullet
2 #RedeemAdebowale Banky W and other celebs condemn Redeemer's...bullet
3 University Of Lagos Student who danced with VC statue in UNILAG says...bullet

Related Articles

LAUTECH Varsity to reopen on Friday
In Oyo LAUTECH striking doctors demand 12 months salary arrears
LAUTECH Oyo, Osun inaugurate new governing council in Ibadan
LAUTECH Osun govt says unions' suit against forensic auditing shocking
Abiola Ajimobi Oyo to spend 60% of Paris Club refund on salaries
Ajimobi Oyo government to restructure LAUTECH Teaching Hospital

Student Pulse

Nigerian children deserve more than what Nigeria is offering right now
UNICEF Out-of-school children in Sokoto drops by 50 per cent
Zainab Umar Final Year student dies of snake bite at Umaru Musa Yaradua University
The most affected by the virus are children.
Monkeypox Redeemer's University to announce cure for viral disease soon
Debo Adedayo with arrays of awards
#RedeemAdebowale Expelled student alleges his refusal to honour VC with award might have caused his expulsion [VIDEO]