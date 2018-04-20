ASUU praises OAU management for suspending Prof Akindele

news

The Academic Staff Union of University, ASUU at Obafemi Awolowo University has praised the university management for its decision on the sex-for mark scandal in the university.

A statement signed by the Chairman of the union, Dr Adeola Egbedokun commended the investigative committee and the school management for maintaining sanity in the institution.

Reacting to the suspension of Professor Richard Akindele, who demanded sex from a student, who has been identified as Monica Osetobe Osagie in exchange for grades, the union expressed satisfaction on the prompt action taken by the management to look into the scandal.

The union also emphasises its commitment to defending the integrity of the code of conduct of the University, and to upholding its ethical standards.

ASUU OAU, therefore, encourages the Vice Chancellor and his team not to relent in their efforts to get to the root of the matter and ensure that justice is done and is seen to have been done in the matter.

The union also admonishes its members to always adhere strictly to the code of conduct guiding their appointment in the University as they carry out their lawful activities.