ASUU is worried because 16 million graduates are jobless

Few days after President Muhammadu Buhari allegedly said the youths are lazy, ASUU expresses its worry because 16m graduates are jobless.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
7.5 million Nigerians were unemployed in 2017 according to NBS.

(Adelove)
Following the statement attributed to President Muhammadu Buhari that Nigerian youths are lazy, the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU said the union is worried because 16 million graduates are jobless.

The union also said 12 million children out of school.

The ASUU Chairman, University of Ibadan, Dr Deji Omole, who stated this on Sunday, April 22, 2018, in Ibadan said it has become imperative for the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu to be reminded that the future of the children of the masses must not be used to play politics.

Only 28 candidates register for exam in Zamfara state play

Minister of Edication, Mallam Adamu Adamu

(Punch)

 

The union Chairman also called on called on President Muhammadu Buhari to safeguard future of concerned Nigerians, and protect them from being tagged "youth sitting down and waiting for freebies"

Omole queried the government on its plan for the 16 million unemployed graduates.

ALSO READ: 10 universities of technology in Nigeria and their rankings

"What has the government done to salvage the condition 12million out of school children in Nigeria? What has the government done to ensure employment for over 16 million unemployed Nigerians?

What plan does the government have for graduates who go through the mandatory National Youth Service Corp every year but frustrated by lack of job and hostile environment to even start a small and medium scale business? If the government fails to attend to the needs of the Youth today, they will become nightmares for Nigeria in the future'', he concluded.

Nigerian Students reply Buhari, say Nigerians are not lazy

However, The National Association of Nigerian Students, NASS has responded to President Muhammadu Buhari's alleged remark that Nigerian youths are lazy and want everything free.

The President of the National Association of Nigerian Students, Aruna Kadiri, said that the youth are not lazy, but failed by their leaders.

Nigerian youths not lazy but failed by their leaders- NANS play

NANS President, Aruna Kadiri criticised President Muhammadu Buhari for describing Nigerian youths as lazy.

(Daily Post)

 

He said, “the President may have forgotten that the challenges facing the youth are the creations of Nigerian leaders whose objective is to keep the country’s youth in perpetual servitude. Provide the youth with enabling environment, and they would perform wonders.

''This is evidenced by the success stories of many young Nigerians who have escaped the many inanities of this country and were provided with the good atmosphere outside the country.”

The president's statement has caused argument as Nigerian criticise the president for berating his people at an international forum.

