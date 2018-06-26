news

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, (ASUU) has expressed its disappointment in the creation of a set of new universities in Nigeria.

The ASUU Chairman, University of Lagos chapter, Dele Ashiru noted that Nigeria has not achieved its national goals despite the establishment of so many universities across the country.

While speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday, June 25, 2018, the creation of too many universities is one of the reasons the system is not producing the desired results.

''Every now and then we see new universities springing up without really trying to find out what impact the existing ones have made in the political, social and economic development of the country.

“I dare say that the unbridled proliferation of universities in the country is, in fact, one of the reasons why the system is not producing a functional result that it should produce.

“Most of the universities do not even have personnel, especially lecturers to teach let alone the requisite infrastructure that will enable a well-rounded university education,” Ashiru told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

Ashiru, therefore, said there was an urgent need for existing universities, whether public or private to be well-equipped to address the challenges of the country.