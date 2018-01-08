Another Nigerian emerges US varsity best graduating student

news

Another Nigerian student, Peace Eze has emerged the best graduating student at the University of Louisiana in the United State.

Eze who graduated with a GPA of 3.82 became the university's outstanding student for 2017 after being nominated by one of the Deans of the university's eight Colleges.

The Nigerian who reads Geology with a concentration in Petroleum Geology and a minor in Mathematics was among the eight students nominated by the Deans based on based on leadership, scholarship and service.

Following the nomination, a committee comprising the alumni association members would then interviews the candidates and select one to receive the award.

Eze Peace wins the award

According to the information on the University's website, the Nigerian lady emerged the outstanding graduate for the Ray P. Authement College of Sciences following the interview.

Before winning the award, Eze was said to be vice president of the University Honors Council, multicultural officer for the University Program Council, and secretary for the African Students Association.

According to Tribune, Eze was said to have collaborated with faculty members from Stanford University on a research project called ‘Seismic Characterization of the Terrebone Mini Basin: A Hydrate Rich Depositional System in the Gulf of Mexico’. At the university, she conducted research in paleoclimate studies.

She is also reportedly a member of the UL Honors Program, an association which allows students to seek excellence in their scholarship and deeper learning according to the Program Director, Dr Julio Frederick.

Eze has other awards and achievement to her credit all of which qualifies her for the leadership award and recognition she received from the university.

She is said to be a member of the Alpha Lambda Delta Honors Society and the National Collegiate Honors Council.

She is also the vice president of the UL Lafayette National Society of Black Engineers.

Meanwhile, after winning the award, Eze who parents live in Lafayette, plans to pursue her master’s degree in Geology from the university.