Two principals sacked for collecting illegal fees from students

The state's commissioner for education said the sack was meant to demonstrate the government's position on the fight against corruption in the state.

The Ministry of Education in Anambra state has sacked two school principals for collecting illegal fees not approved by the government from students.

The state's Commissioner for Education, Prof Kate Omenugha announced the sack of the principal on a radio program,  'Score Card'. He said that another principal is facing disciplinary action for examination malpractice.

Omenugba who refused to mention the names of the principals said the sacking the teachers is meant to rid the education system in the state of corruption.

She added that the move was meant to demonstrate the government's position on the fight against corruption in the state.

The commissioner further said the government has plans to build staff quarters for teachers in rural and riverine areas in the state in order to motivate them to put in their best in the discharge of their duties.

She, however, called on people to buy the government's adopt a school program adding that education cannot be left for the government alone.

"We appeal to wealthy individuals to support schools in their communities to ensure that children of poor parents have access to quality education,"

