Alumni urge school owners to invest in in-house training for teachers

  • Published: , Refreshed:
(NAN)
Two old students of Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education (AOCOED) on Thursday called on secondary school owners to invest in periodic teachers’ training and re-orientation.

Fortune Chidiebere and Marvelous Ojumola, beneficiaries of the “ReadySetWork” 2017 internship programme, made the  call in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

NAN reports that ReadySetWork is an employability and entrepreneurship programme  initiated by the Office of the Special Adviser on Education to Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State.

The programme is aimed at equipping students with employability and entrepreneurship skills needed after graduation.

Chidiebere, who is currently running her internship programme at Meadow Hall School, Lekki, said the programme had broadened her knowledge and skills in the teaching profession.

Teaching is more than preparing lesson notes and bombarding the children with your knowledge.

“During the training, we were taught how to make the classroom interesting and welcoming to the children as well as  how to teach physically challenged students.

“There are many things required of a teacher other than imparting knowledge.

“We need proper communication skills, patience and the right attitude to work,’’ Chidiebere said.

She advised teachers to take training that aid self-development seriously in order to move with the growing trends in technology.

On her part, Ojumola told NAN that the teachers’ training programme under the RSW had helped him become more confident as a teacher and an individual.

“I’ve been imparted with emotional intelligence, social skills and communication skills which will help me relate with my colleagues at work and become a better teacher.

“I have also learnt  to build my confidence as a teacher even when they try to look down on me as a teacher,’’ Ojumola said.

Ojumola, who urged the public to see the teaching profession in a positive light,  also  advised students of colleges of education to build themselves in a way that would distinguish them in the society.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

