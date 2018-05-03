Ajayi Crowther University denies punishing students for celebrating birthdays

news

The management of Ajayi Crowther University has denied the reports that the school will charge students who pour water on birthday celebrants with attempted murder.

A notice that was purportedly pasted on one of the institution's hostel stated that all participants of the water bath including the celebrant of the day would face a panel of the Student Disciplinary Committee and none of them would go unpunished.

Ajayi Crowther University reacts

Reacting to this, the Senior Assistant Registrar and Public Relations Officer of the university, Mr. Alvan Ewuzie while speaking with Pulse said the university cannot hold the students back from celebrating their birthdays.

''There is no such thing like the school stopping the students from celebrating their birthday. I really don't want to go into the details of the platforms that have the story, but there is no such thing.

''Students cannot be held from celebrating their birthday. Nobody is punishing anybody for celebrating their birthday. It's not in our students' handbook. It is not part of the offences in the handbook at all''.

Ajayi Crowther University is a Christian Private tertairy institution established and owned by Supra Diocesan Board (West) of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion).

Thefaith based university was established in 2005 and it is located in Oyo State.