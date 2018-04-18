Home > Communities > Student >

Agency announces resumption date for prospective corps members

NYSC Agency announces resumption date for prospective corps members

NYSC camps will open on Thursday, April 19, 2018 across the country and the orientation exercise will end on Monday, Wednesday, May 9, 2018.

  • Published:
Agency announces resumption date for prospective corps members play

NYSC Corps members on parade

(Pulse.ng)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The management of the National Youth Service Corps has announced Thursday, April 19 as the resumption date the opening of orientation camps nationwide for the 2018 Batch ‘A’ corps members.

According to information from the NYSC, the new corps members orientation exercise will go as follows:

(a) Commencement and Registration: Thursday, April 19

(b) Cut-off date for Registration: Midnight Friday, April 20, 2018.

(c) Swearing-In Ceremony: Monday, April 23, 2018.

(d) Closing: Monday, Wednesday, May 9, 2018.

19 corps members to repeat service year in Delta play

NYSC: Corps members on parade ground

(Pinterest)

 

The scheme management, however, urged all prospective corps members to report to their orientation camps promptly in their state of deployment, which is indicated in their call-up letters.

On Sunday, April 15, 2018, NYSC announced on its Twitter handle that both foreign and local graduates, must present some documents to enable them to participate in the upcoming orientation course.

According to NYSC, prospective corps members are expected to take the following documents to orientation camps.

Essential documents PCMs must take to camp

1. Original Call-up Letter or Call-up Letter printed on-line

2. Statement of Result or Certificate endorsed by an authorized officer with an authentic signature.

3. School Identity Card, including travelling Passport for Foreign-trained graduates.

4. Medical Doctors, Pharmacists, Physiotherapists and Optometrists are to produce evidence of registration with their professional bodies.

5. Prospective Corps members should go to camp with functional Account Number and Bank Verification Number (BVN) to facilitate online payment of entitlements.

23 items every prospective corps members must take to camp play

NYSC

(News Agency of Nigeria)

 

6. In addition, each prospective corps member MUST present Certificate of Fitness from a Government or Military Hospital showing his/her health status before he/she will be registered and admitted for the orientation course.

ALSO READ: NYSC announces requirements for Batch A orientation course

NYSC has also congratulated all prospective corps members on their mobilization and also advised them to read the instructions on their Call-up Letters and adhere to them strictly.

The agency also urged the PCMs who will be travelling to their various orientations camps to set out on time and avoid late night travels.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is an Online Editor at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 NYSC Agency announces requirements for 2018 Batch A orientation campingbullet
2 Free Education UK announces new scholarship scheme for Nigerian...bullet
3 National Examination Council 53 candidates sit for Common Entrance...bullet

Related Articles

NYSC 20 items every prospective corps member must take to camp
NYSC Agency explains why full ceremonial POP is held for 2017 Batch A
NYSC Portal Agency extends batch A registration to Tuesday, April 10, 2018
Moshood Abiola Polytechnic MAPOLY students shut down school over non-release of result
Hardship Ex-NYSC member sells Indian Hemp to fund Master's degree
National Youth Service Corps How to make payments on NYSC portal
NYSC 5 credentials prospective corps members MUST take to camp
NYSC 19 corps members to repeat service year in Delta
NYSC Scheme to include farming as part of primary assignment
In Kwara State NYSC sanctions 8 corps members with service extension

Student Pulse

VC says OAU may involve Police to investigate sex-for-mark scandal
Obafemi Awolowo University VC says OAU may involve Police to investigate sex-for-mark scandal
Former VC says Nigerian Universities produce ‘Internet Professors’
Prof Ikenna Onyido Former VC says Nigerian Universities produce ‘Internet Professors’
Abia Poly students protest nonpayment of lecturers' salaries
Abia Poly Polytechnic students protest nonpayment of lecturers’ salaries
DJ Cuppy explains why she is sending 10 people with disabilities to university
DJ Cuppy Disc Jockey explains why she is sending 10 people with disabilities to university [VIDEO]