Agency announces resumption date for prospective corps members

The management of the National Youth Service Corps has announced Thursday, April 19 as the resumption date the opening of orientation camps nationwide for the 2018 Batch ‘A’ corps members.

According to information from the NYSC, the new corps members orientation exercise will go as follows:

(a) Commencement and Registration: Thursday, April 19

(b) Cut-off date for Registration: Midnight Friday, April 20, 2018.

(c) Swearing-In Ceremony: Monday, April 23, 2018.

(d) Closing: Monday, Wednesday, May 9, 2018.

The scheme management, however, urged all prospective corps members to report to their orientation camps promptly in their state of deployment, which is indicated in their call-up letters.

On Sunday, April 15, 2018, NYSC announced on its Twitter handle that both foreign and local graduates, must present some documents to enable them to participate in the upcoming orientation course.

According to NYSC, prospective corps members are expected to take the following documents to orientation camps.

Essential documents PCMs must take to camp

1. Original Call-up Letter or Call-up Letter printed on-line

2. Statement of Result or Certificate endorsed by an authorized officer with an authentic signature.

3. School Identity Card, including travelling Passport for Foreign-trained graduates.

4. Medical Doctors, Pharmacists, Physiotherapists and Optometrists are to produce evidence of registration with their professional bodies.

5. Prospective Corps members should go to camp with functional Account Number and Bank Verification Number (BVN) to facilitate online payment of entitlements.

6. In addition, each prospective corps member MUST present Certificate of Fitness from a Government or Military Hospital showing his/her health status before he/she will be registered and admitted for the orientation course.

NYSC has also congratulated all prospective corps members on their mobilization and also advised them to read the instructions on their Call-up Letters and adhere to them strictly.

The agency also urged the PCMs who will be travelling to their various orientations camps to set out on time and avoid late night travels.