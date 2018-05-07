ABU lecturer develops two herbal antimalarial drugs

news

Barely a month after a UNILORIN lecturer was celebrated for building a low-temperature refrigerator, another Nigerian lecturer making effort to kick malaria of Nigeria.

A lecturer at the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Prof Umar Katsayel has reportedly developed two malaria drugs that can compete with other drugs in the treatment of malaria parasites.

The lecturer announced this on Monday, May 7, 2018, during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

ALSO READ: Celebrity lecturer explains what students enjoy in his lectures

According to the Katsayel, the two malaria drugs were developed from the roots of a Cissampelous mucronate plant and the stem-bark of Plumeria rubra plant.

The lecturer also said the drugs were subjected to various laboratory examinations to determine their efficacy and toxicity before consumption.

”We would soon make the drugs public after certifying the obvious certification process with the relevant regulatory bodies,” the lecturer said.

He said that the development of the drugs was a product of years of hard academic researches and investigations.

”We would redouble our efforts to develop as many drugs as possible,” he said.

Katsayel, however, commended the management of the university for giving him the enabling environment to achieve the feat.

He urged fellow academics to intensify efforts on research so as to fast-track the socio-economic development of the nation.

ABU is the first school to offer Railway Engineering as a course in Nigeria

Recently, Ahmadu Bello University set a record as the first tertiary institution to offer Railway Engineering as a course in Nigeria.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ibrahim Garba announced the commencement of the new course on Monday, April 30, 2018, during the matriculation of post-graduate students for the 2017/2018 academic year.

Presently, no university is offering Railway Engineering as a course, and ABU is said to have raised and sent a team to China for engagement with partner institutions.