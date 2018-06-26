Pulse.ng logo
9 free courses you can take for free if you're into Programming

If you're a student and you have interest in programming, here are nine free online courses for you to improve your knowledge and skills.

You can take advantage of these free course to improve your coding skills.

What you learn in the classroom is no longer enough to get you your desired job, especially if you have interest in coding and programming.

You'll certainly need more than the theories and practical you learnt at the university to prepare yourself for your dream job.

If you are studying programming, decorating your resume with one or two relevant online courses, will give you a higher chance of getting employment, rather than relying solely on your BSc degree certificate.

However, if you have been complaining about lack of access to online courses that are relevant to your field, we've got you covered now.

Here are 9 free courses you can learn online in the comfort of your room. These courses come with real university credit.

1. Software Development Process from Georgia Institute of Technology

2. Database Systems Concepts & Design from Georgia Institute of Technology

3. Android App Development for Beginners from Galileo University

4. Software Analysis & Testing from Georgia Institute of Technology

5. Professional Android App Development from Galileo University

6. Monetize your Android Applications from Galileo University

7. Java Fundamentals for Android Development from Galileo University

8. Software Testing Management from University System of Maryland

9. Software Testing Fundamentals from University System of Maryland.

 

