7 reasons students join cultism on campus

Before cultism spilled into the streets, its base of operation lies in the secret corners in Nigerian universities and polytechnics.

Cultism and higher educational institutions in Nigeria have a checkered history that have over time injured the reputations of our universities and polytechnics.

The activities of different cult groups on our campuses have made some higher institutions to become notorious.

However, while managements care about curbing cultism with ineffectual signposts that warn students to shun cultism and violence, the students have reasons why certain cult groups appeal to them.

There may be one million reasons why some students decide to subscribe to cultism, but these seven are reasons are no doubt some of them.

Protection

Every association has something it promises its members. Protection is the foremost promise cult groups offer their "Jews" as a cult group would call their new catches.

Of course no student would like to be on campus to suffer. And getting protection from friends is an idea innocent students would gladly support.

Meanwhile, where naive students walk into such groups not knowing the meaning of protection the group is offering them, others walk into the group knowing fully well they can protect themselves.

Power

Power gives you wings. Wings that can make you fly above everyone else on campus and lord your presence over everyone.

This is the kind of narrative some cult groups use to lure innocent students into their midst.

And any student who feels having such power would make him cut corners, escape lecturers punishments and feel like a lord among his peers would buy the rhetoric and get initiated in no time.

Revenge

The distasteful sweetness that comes with harming someone in return for an injury is what propelled some students to join cult gang.

The need to exert revenge on a campus bully, lecturer, or a fellow student who wronged another is a prominent reason among cult members.

This explains why there is always a reprisal attack each time a cult group strikes another. Revenge among cult groups is a horrible game of numbers.

Low Self-esteem

The quest to find a way to express oneself could lead a student with low self-esteem to join cult group to feel important.

Cultism offers a fertile ground for such students to find ugly confidence in violence and dastardly acts.

Force

Stories of students forced to join cultism abound in Nigerian higher institutions. Cults groups in their desperate efforts to recruit freshers into their darkness some times decide to force the students.

Victims of such decisions are tortured, beating and mutilated into submission.

Peer Influence

Peer pressure has been identified as one of the useful means of recruitment among cultists. Once a students is initiated it is incumbent on him to persuade his friends to see reasons why being a campus big boy is tied to being a cult member.

Poor upbringing

It is believed in some quarters that cult groups are usually peopled with spoilt brats who are not properly brought up by their parents. This is not completely true as students from poor homes too are members of various cult groups on our campuses.