Home > Communities > Student >

7 reasons students join cultism on campus

Pulse List 7 reasons students join cultism on campus

While managements care about curbing cultism with ineffectual signposts that warn students to shun cultism, students come up with reasons for joining cultism.

  • Published:
7 signs to know your campus friend is a cultist play

Buccaneers cult members

(Nairaland)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Before cultism spilled into the streets, its base of operation lies in the secret corners in Nigerian universities and polytechnics.

Cultism and higher educational institutions in Nigeria have a checkered history that have over time injured the reputations of our universities and polytechnics.

The activities of different cult groups on our campuses have made some higher institutions to become notorious.

However, while managements care about curbing cultism with ineffectual signposts that warn students to shun cultism and violence, the students have reasons why certain cult groups appeal to them.

Every Nigerian campus is dotted with SAY NO TO CULTISM signboard play

Every Nigerian campus is dotted with SAY NO TO CULTISM signboard

(Liberalinternational)

 

There may be one million reasons why some students decide to subscribe to cultism, but these seven are reasons are no doubt some of them.

Protection

Every association has something it promises its members. Protection is the foremost promise cult groups offer their "Jews" as a cult group would call their new catches.

Of course no student would like to be on campus to suffer. And getting protection from friends is an idea innocent students would gladly support.

Police arrest 14 suspected cult members in Lagos play

Police arrest 14 suspected cult members in Lagos

(Today)

 

Meanwhile, where naive students walk into such groups not knowing the meaning of protection the group is offering them, others walk into the group knowing fully well they can protect themselves.

Power

Power gives you wings. Wings that can make you fly above everyone else on campus and lord your presence over everyone.

This is the kind of narrative some cult groups use to lure innocent students into their midst.

And any student who feels having such power would make him cut corners, escape lecturers punishments and feel like a lord among his peers would buy the rhetoric and get initiated in no time.

7 signs to know your campus friend is a cultist play

Aro mate cult group

(Youtube)

 

Revenge

The distasteful sweetness that comes with harming someone in return for an injury is what propelled some students to join cult gang.

The need to exert revenge on a campus bully, lecturer, or a fellow student who wronged another is a prominent reason among cult members.

This explains why there is always a reprisal attack each time a cult group strikes another. Revenge among cult groups is a horrible game of numbers.

uspected student cultists arrested by the police in the Kwara State Polytechnic cult clash play

Suspected student cultists arrested by the police in the Kwara State Polytechnic cult clash

(Daily Trust)

 

Low Self-esteem

The quest to find a way to express oneself could lead a student with low self-esteem to join cult group to feel important.

Cultism offers a fertile ground for such students to find ugly confidence in violence and dastardly acts.

Force

Stories of students forced to join cultism abound in Nigerian higher institutions. Cults groups in their desperate efforts to recruit freshers into their darkness some times decide to force the students.

Victims of such decisions are tortured, beating and mutilated into submission.

Suspected Cultists play

Suspected Cultists

(guardian)

 

Peer Influence

Peer pressure has been identified as one of the useful means of recruitment among cultists. Once a students is initiated it is incumbent on him to persuade his friends to see reasons why being a campus big boy is tied to being a cult member.

Poor upbringing

It is believed in some quarters that cult groups are usually peopled with spoilt brats who are not properly brought up by their parents. This is not completely true as students from poor homes too are members of various cult groups on our campuses.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is an Online Editor at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 University of Ibadan VC goes vulgar on Facebook as alumnus calls him...bullet
2 Dr Francis Fakoya Former OAU lecturer accused of failing medical...bullet
3 Students' Applications 5 apps that will make you a better student in...bullet

Related Articles

Benue State University Varsity bans male students from keeping beard
Ekiti State University VC warns old students to stay away from freshers
Ekiti State University Students react to Fayose's death penalty law for cultists
Pulse List 7 ways to know your campus friend is a cult member
Pulse List 5 ways to avoid being lured into cultism on campus
Admission Seekers Don't be discouraged from choosing these schools because of these stereotypes
Pulse List 5 mistakes that can stop you from graduating with first class
Admission Seekers Here are Societies and Clubs fresh students can join on campus
Ekiti State University VC asks campus cultists to quit institution before they are caught

Student Pulse

University of Nigeria, Nsukka
UNN Non-academic staff unions threaten to disrupt water, electricity supply
2018 UTME to hold in March
JAMB 2018 UTME to hold in March
Plateau records highest malpractice case as Ogun students lead
NECO Results Plateau records highest malpractice cases as Ogun students lead
42 universities in trouble for charging more the N2,000 for Post UTME
JAMB 42 universities in trouble for charging more than N2,000 for Post UTME