Home > Communities > Student >

55 free online courses for Computer Science students and graduates

Nigerian Undergraduates Check 55 free online courses for Computer Science students and graduates

If you study computer science, here are 55 online course you can access for free.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
55 free online courses for Computer Science students and graduate play

As a computer science student, this list gives you access to 55 online courses of your choice.

(Nounsite)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

These days, what you learn in the classroom is no longer enough to get you your desired job, especially if you are a computer science student.

You'll certainly need more than what your lecturers can offer you to land your dream job.

As a Computer Science student or graduate, decorating your resume with one or two relevant online courses, will give you a higher chance of getting employment rather than relying solely on your BSc degree certificate.

However, if you have been complaining about lack of access to online courses that are relevant you your field, we've got you covered now.

55 free online courses for Computer Science students and graduate play

As a computer science student, this list gives you access to 55 online courses of your choice.

(Princeton Engineering)

 

Here are 55 Online Courses with real College credit  you can access for free.

1. Creative Applications of Deep Learning with TensorFlow

2. Cloud Computing Concepts, Part 1 from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

3. Machine Learning for Trading from Georgia Institute of Technology

4. Text Retrieval and Search Engines from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

5. Artificial Intelligence (AI) from Columbia University

6. Reinforcement Learning from Brown University

7. Cloud Computing Applications, Part 1: Cloud Systems and Infrastructure from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

8. Introduction to Computer Vision from Georgia Institute of Technology

9. Cybersecurity Fundamentals from Rochester Institute of Technology

ALSO READ: 5 misconceptions about Covenant University students

10. Machine Learning from Georgia Institute of Technology

11. Computer Networking from Georgia Institute of Technology

12. Cloud Computing Concepts: Part 2 from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

13. Advanced Operating Systems from Georgia Institute of Technology

14. Machine Learning from Columbia University

Cloud Networking from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

15. Intro to Information Security from Georgia Institute of Technology

16. Introduction to Operating Systems from Georgia Institute of Technology

17. Introduction to Computing using Python from Georgia Institute of Technology

18. How to Code: Simple Data from The University of British Columbia

19. Computational Photography from Georgia Institute of Technology

20. Computability, Complexity & Algorithms from Georgia Institute of Technology

21. High-Performance Computer Architecture from Georgia Institute of Technology

22. Knowledge-Based AI: Cognitive Systems from Georgia Institute of Technology

23. Software Architecture & Design from Georgia Institute of Technology

24. Animation and CGI Motion from Columbia University

25. Cloud Computing Applications, Part 2: Big Data and Applications in the 26. Cloud from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

27. How to Code: Complex Data from The University of British Columbia

28. High Performance Computing from Georgia Institute of Technology

29. GT – Refresher – Advanced OS from Georgia Institute of Technology

30. Cyber-Physical Systems Security from Georgia Institute of Technology

31. Compilers: Theory and Practice from Georgia Institute of Technology

32. Artificial Intelligence from Georgia Institute of Technology

33. Network Security from Georgia Institute of Technology

34. Algorithmic Design and Techniques from University of California, San Diego

35. Machine Learning Fundamentals from University of California, San Diego

36. Data Structures Fundamentals from University of California, San Diego

37. Graph Algorithms from University of California, San Diego

38. String Processing and Pattern Matching Algorithms from University of California, San Diego

39. Software Construction: Object-Oriented Design from The University of British Columbia

40. Software Engineering: Introduction from The University of British Columbia

41. Software Construction: Data Abstraction from The University of British Columbia

42. Cloud Computing Security from University System of Maryland

43. Cloud Computing for Enterprises from University System of Maryland

44. Formal Software Verification from University System of Maryland

45. Cybersecurity Risk Management from Rochester Institute of Technology

46. Network Security from Rochester Institute of Technology

47. Computer Forensics from Rochester Institute of Technology

48. Cybersecurity and Privacy in the IoT from Curtin University

49. Introduction to the Internet of Things (IoT) from Curtin University

50. IoT Sensors and Devices from Curtin University

51. IoT Networks and Protocols from Curtin University

52. Cyber Security for Small and Medium Enterprises: Identifying Threats and Preventing Attacks from Deakin University

53. Decision-Making for Autonomous Systems from Chalmers University of Technology

54. Multi-Object Tracking for Automotive Systems from Chalmers University of Technology

55. Sensor Fusion and Non-linear Filtering for Automotive Systems from Chalmers University of Technology.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Student Reporter at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 National Universities Commission NUC shuts down 58 illegal universities...bullet
2 Covenant University 5 misconceptions about students of this tertiary...bullet
3 JAMB Direct Entry application to close on Monday, June 4, 2018bullet

Related Articles

Fola Ogunsemo Nigerian student in UK shares how yahoo-yahoo appears in her exam questions
National Universities Commission NUC releases list of approved varsities for postgraduate studies in Nigeria
Hosannah Evie This Nigerian medical student in US needs your financial support to graduate
Covenant University 5 misconceptions about students of this tertiary institution
NUC 8 universities under investigation for illegally running degree programs
Is'haq Oloyede JAMB remits only N52m in 40yrs
Free Education This Turkish University is giving scholarship to Nigerian students
Mick Howarth British educationist not happy Nigerian students travel to study abroad
University of Ibadan UI remains the only Nigerian varsity among top 1000 in the world
Herbal Medicine Now you can study this course in Nigerian Universities

Student Pulse

Obafemi Awolowo University
Obafemi Awolowo University OAU appoints Omosule as new Bursar
NUC releases list of approved varsities for post-graduate studies in Nigeria
University of Ibadan Shun cultism, drugs, V-C tells students
Now you can study herbal medicine in Nigerian Universities
Herbal Medicine Now you can study this course in Nigerian Universities
NUC releases list of approved varsities for post-graduate studies in Nigeria
University of Ibadan UI remains the only Nigerian varsity among top 1000 in the world