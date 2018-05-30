If you study computer science, here are 55 online course you can access for free.
You'll certainly need more than what your lecturers can offer you to land your dream job.
As a Computer Science student or graduate, decorating your resume with one or two relevant online courses, will give you a higher chance of getting employment rather than relying solely on your BSc degree certificate.
However, if you have been complaining about lack of access to online courses that are relevant you your field, we've got you covered now.
Here are 55 Online Courses with real College credit you can access for free.
1. Creative Applications of Deep Learning with TensorFlow
2. Cloud Computing Concepts, Part 1 from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
3. Machine Learning for Trading from Georgia Institute of Technology
4. Text Retrieval and Search Engines from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
5. Artificial Intelligence (AI) from Columbia University
6. Reinforcement Learning from Brown University
7. Cloud Computing Applications, Part 1: Cloud Systems and Infrastructure from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
8. Introduction to Computer Vision from Georgia Institute of Technology
9. Cybersecurity Fundamentals from Rochester Institute of Technology
10. Machine Learning from Georgia Institute of Technology
11. Computer Networking from Georgia Institute of Technology
12. Cloud Computing Concepts: Part 2 from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
13. Advanced Operating Systems from Georgia Institute of Technology
14. Machine Learning from Columbia University
Cloud Networking from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
15. Intro to Information Security from Georgia Institute of Technology
16. Introduction to Operating Systems from Georgia Institute of Technology
17. Introduction to Computing using Python from Georgia Institute of Technology
18. How to Code: Simple Data from The University of British Columbia
19. Computational Photography from Georgia Institute of Technology
20. Computability, Complexity & Algorithms from Georgia Institute of Technology
21. High-Performance Computer Architecture from Georgia Institute of Technology
22. Knowledge-Based AI: Cognitive Systems from Georgia Institute of Technology
23. Software Architecture & Design from Georgia Institute of Technology
24. Animation and CGI Motion from Columbia University
25. Cloud Computing Applications, Part 2: Big Data and Applications in the 26. Cloud from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
27. How to Code: Complex Data from The University of British Columbia
28. High Performance Computing from Georgia Institute of Technology
29. GT – Refresher – Advanced OS from Georgia Institute of Technology
30. Cyber-Physical Systems Security from Georgia Institute of Technology
31. Compilers: Theory and Practice from Georgia Institute of Technology
32. Artificial Intelligence from Georgia Institute of Technology
33. Network Security from Georgia Institute of Technology
34. Algorithmic Design and Techniques from University of California, San Diego
35. Machine Learning Fundamentals from University of California, San Diego
36. Data Structures Fundamentals from University of California, San Diego
37. Graph Algorithms from University of California, San Diego
38. String Processing and Pattern Matching Algorithms from University of California, San Diego
39. Software Construction: Object-Oriented Design from The University of British Columbia
40. Software Engineering: Introduction from The University of British Columbia
41. Software Construction: Data Abstraction from The University of British Columbia
42. Cloud Computing Security from University System of Maryland
43. Cloud Computing for Enterprises from University System of Maryland
44. Formal Software Verification from University System of Maryland
45. Cybersecurity Risk Management from Rochester Institute of Technology
46. Network Security from Rochester Institute of Technology
47. Computer Forensics from Rochester Institute of Technology
48. Cybersecurity and Privacy in the IoT from Curtin University
49. Introduction to the Internet of Things (IoT) from Curtin University
50. IoT Sensors and Devices from Curtin University
51. IoT Networks and Protocols from Curtin University
52. Cyber Security for Small and Medium Enterprises: Identifying Threats and Preventing Attacks from Deakin University
53. Decision-Making for Autonomous Systems from Chalmers University of Technology
54. Multi-Object Tracking for Automotive Systems from Chalmers University of Technology
55. Sensor Fusion and Non-linear Filtering for Automotive Systems from Chalmers University of Technology.