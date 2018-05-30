24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

news

These days, what you learn in the classroom is no longer enough to get you your desired job, especially if you are a computer science student.

You'll certainly need more than what your lecturers can offer you to land your dream job.

As a Computer Science student or graduate, decorating your resume with one or two relevant online courses, will give you a higher chance of getting employment rather than relying solely on your BSc degree certificate.

However, if you have been complaining about lack of access to online courses that are relevant you your field, we've got you covered now.

Here are 55 Online Courses with real College credit you can access for free.

1. Creative Applications of Deep Learning with TensorFlow

2. Cloud Computing Concepts, Part 1 from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

3. Machine Learning for Trading from Georgia Institute of Technology

4. Text Retrieval and Search Engines from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

5. Artificial Intelligence (AI) from Columbia University

6. Reinforcement Learning from Brown University

7. Cloud Computing Applications, Part 1: Cloud Systems and Infrastructure from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

8. Introduction to Computer Vision from Georgia Institute of Technology

9. Cybersecurity Fundamentals from Rochester Institute of Technology

ALSO READ: 5 misconceptions about Covenant University students

10. Machine Learning from Georgia Institute of Technology

11. Computer Networking from Georgia Institute of Technology

12. Cloud Computing Concepts: Part 2 from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

13. Advanced Operating Systems from Georgia Institute of Technology

14. Machine Learning from Columbia University

Cloud Networking from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

15. Intro to Information Security from Georgia Institute of Technology

16. Introduction to Operating Systems from Georgia Institute of Technology

17. Introduction to Computing using Python from Georgia Institute of Technology

18. How to Code: Simple Data from The University of British Columbia

19. Computational Photography from Georgia Institute of Technology

20. Computability, Complexity & Algorithms from Georgia Institute of Technology

21. High-Performance Computer Architecture from Georgia Institute of Technology

22. Knowledge-Based AI: Cognitive Systems from Georgia Institute of Technology

23. Software Architecture & Design from Georgia Institute of Technology

24. Animation and CGI Motion from Columbia University

25. Cloud Computing Applications, Part 2: Big Data and Applications in the 26. Cloud from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

27. How to Code: Complex Data from The University of British Columbia

28. High Performance Computing from Georgia Institute of Technology

29. GT – Refresher – Advanced OS from Georgia Institute of Technology

30. Cyber-Physical Systems Security from Georgia Institute of Technology

31. Compilers: Theory and Practice from Georgia Institute of Technology

32. Artificial Intelligence from Georgia Institute of Technology

33. Network Security from Georgia Institute of Technology

34. Algorithmic Design and Techniques from University of California, San Diego

35. Machine Learning Fundamentals from University of California, San Diego

36. Data Structures Fundamentals from University of California, San Diego

37. Graph Algorithms from University of California, San Diego

38. String Processing and Pattern Matching Algorithms from University of California, San Diego

39. Software Construction: Object-Oriented Design from The University of British Columbia

40. Software Engineering: Introduction from The University of British Columbia

41. Software Construction: Data Abstraction from The University of British Columbia

42. Cloud Computing Security from University System of Maryland

43. Cloud Computing for Enterprises from University System of Maryland

44. Formal Software Verification from University System of Maryland

45. Cybersecurity Risk Management from Rochester Institute of Technology

46. Network Security from Rochester Institute of Technology

47. Computer Forensics from Rochester Institute of Technology

48. Cybersecurity and Privacy in the IoT from Curtin University

49. Introduction to the Internet of Things (IoT) from Curtin University

50. IoT Sensors and Devices from Curtin University

51. IoT Networks and Protocols from Curtin University

52. Cyber Security for Small and Medium Enterprises: Identifying Threats and Preventing Attacks from Deakin University

53. Decision-Making for Autonomous Systems from Chalmers University of Technology

54. Multi-Object Tracking for Automotive Systems from Chalmers University of Technology

55. Sensor Fusion and Non-linear Filtering for Automotive Systems from Chalmers University of Technology.