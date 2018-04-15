Home > Communities > Student >

53 candidates sit for Common Entrance Exam in Cotonou

National Examination Council

NECO official says the Exam Council is working hard to surpass the standards and integrity of its examinations.

  Published:
Common Entrance Candidates sit for the exam on Saturday, April 14, 2018.

Common Entrance Candidates sit for the exam on Saturday, April 14, 2018.
The National Examination Council has said out of the 79,987 candidates that sat for the 2018 Common Entrance Examination on Saturday, April 14, 2018, 53 of them wrote the exam in Benin Republic.

A board member of the council, Mrs Augusta Igbokwe,  made this known while speaking with Newsmen after the exam on  Saturday.

The Common Entrance Exam is designed for the placement of candidates who have completed their  primary school education into the 104 Unity Schools across the six geopolitical zones in the country.

necoAccording to the News Agency of Nigeria, a total of 79,987 candidates subscribed for the exam nationwide with not less than 26,000 writing across 116 centres in Lagos State including Cotonou in Benin Republic.

NECO play

NECO

(Daily Trust)

 

Speaking about the successful conduct of the exam, Igboke said NECO has progressively undertaken measures that will ensure a zero-tolerance for malpractice of any form.

“Now, I can tell you that so far, with what we have observed, it has been calm all the way as the supervisors and the invigilators have ensured that the candidates complied with the rules.

“If we should get things right at this level which is the foundation level, then you can be sure that we will all witness a better Nigeria with great future  leaders.

“The mandate given to us as board members is to ensure that NECO is taken to another level as we are working hard to ensure that no illegality will be associated with council’s examinations''.

NECO does not withhold results

On how NECO releases exam results, Igboke said, the Council is he only exam  body that does not withhold candidates' results.

“This is because as far as you registered for the examination and your data stored in the system, there must surely be a result. The computers and the facilities are world-class with very dedicated staff as well as full logistics in place.

“In addition to our commitment in ensuring that every Nigerian child is given an opportunity to sit for this exam, the council left its registration portal open until today, she said.

The Common Entrance Examination is a one-day exam for primary school pupils that are seeking admission into Federal Government-owned Unity Secondary Schools across the country.

