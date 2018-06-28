Pulse.ng logo
Go
Home > Communities > Student >

500 female students get scholarship from Nigerian women in US

Over 500 female students get scholarship from Nigerian women in US

Association of Nigerian women in Georgia offers scholarship to over 500 female undergraduates in Nigeria.

  • Published:
Over 500 female students get scholarship from Nigerian women in US. play

Illustrative Photo: Female undergraduates

(Viewpoint)
Over 500 Nigerian female students have received scholarship awards from the Nigerian Women Association of Georgia (NWAG).

The women association offers scholarship awards to 506 female students across the 36 states in the country.

President of the association, Dr Stella Etta said scholarship was offered to the beneficiaries in commemoration of the association's 18th Annual Awards Banquet at Atlanta, USA.

Over 500 female students get scholarship from Nigerian women in US play

Dr Stella Etta, the Nigerian Women Association in Georgia (NWAG).

(TodayNG)

 

“Currently, NWAG supports 12 orphanages in 11 states in Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) through the ‘Beacon 100’ campaign.

“We have awarded 506 scholarships to female college students across the 36 states and the FCT and has so far awarded 52 one-time scholarships to high school seniors in Georgia.

“Last year, we increased the number of containers of medical supplies shipped to hospitals in Nigeria to five containers worth over $2 million to 13 community hospitals in 12 states.

“Efforts with our community outreach programmes in Metro Atlanta, help promote the Nigerian culture, change some of the common misconceptions about our home country and narrow the cultural gap between our various cultures,’’  She said.

The Nigerian Women Association of Georgia (NWAG) is a group of accomplished Nigerian women residing in the State of Georgia, with the aim of impacting on the lives of Nigerians at the homeland and in the diaspora.

