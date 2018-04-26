news

The West Africa Examination Council, WAEC might have to cancel some exams that have already been written in the ongoing Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination because some websites are allegedly selling answers to candidates.

The websites according to Punch obtain questions before the start of exams, solve it and sell the answers to senior secondary school students sitting for WAEC and NECO exams.

Punch investigation reveals that one of the websites sells answers to Theory and Objective questions for N400, while another sell same for N800.

After payment, candidates, who subscribe to the result peddling websites get the answers to the questions they request delivered to their phones.

These are the five websites that have allegedly been exposed in the exam malpractice scandal.

1. examcrown.com

This website makes it clear that its administrators are into exam malpractice (runs) business. The information on the websites encourage students who want to do 'runs' to pay a day before their exam and also urges them to invite their friends for better results. The site also boasts that its ''RUNS IS 100% TRUSTED''.

Examcrown published the answers of some papers on its site days before the exam is written. For instance, Government paper 1 and 2 are slated to be written on Monday, April 23, 2018, but the answers to the questions were published on the site on Saturday, April 21, 2018.

2. Examsort.com

This website prides itself as the number one exam runs platform as it sells answers to exam questions in exchange for recharge cards.

3. Guruslodge.com

According to Punch, Guruslodge demands N800 from candidates to send the answers directly to candidates’ phones, while others demand N400 MTN recharge cards to send a link to the answers.

Pulse logged onto the site to get information how the site peddles exam questions and answers but the site seems to have been taken down as the information on the site reads: This domain name has Expired.

4. Waecexpo.com

Waecexpo.com too has been taken down probably because of the allegations against them. Pulse visited the site to get information about how the site peddles exam questions and answers but the site seems to have been taken down as the site links about 'exam expo' leads to a page about money and business.

5. naijaclass.com

Naija class describes itself as a Student Comprehensive Online Portal. But the website has been shut down as the information on the site reads: WE ARE CURRENTLY CARRYING ON A SYSTEM UPGRADE ON OUR WEBSITE PLEASE BEAR WITH US. We will be back in a short while.