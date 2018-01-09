5 ways to reject lecturers' sexual advances without offending them

news

Sexual advances from lecturers to female students is not a cock and bull story in Nigerian universities.

It is a real issue many female students struggle to handle due to the tenacity with which some lecturers seek sexual favour from them.

Innocent students sometimes cry their heart out when such lecturers approach them with their amorous let-me-take-care-of-you proposal.

Many others mishandle the issue and get victimised by the lecturers for refusing to dignify them with a free sexual pleasure.

Sadly, there have been a lot of stories about lecturers taking pride in failing students because they turned down their sexual advances.

And there have also been stories of students coming out to tell stories of how a lecturer victimise them because they won't allow themselves to be reduced to sex slaves just to pass a course.

However, turning down a lecturer's perceived advances could have a backlash if it's not done politely.

Here are five polite ways you can discourage a lecturer from pestering you without offending him.

Polite but firm NO

Some lecturers will always find a way to get down with you by inviting you to their offices and always want you around. To discourage such lecturers, you just have to be polite and firm in saying NO each time he brings up the subject.

Be so firm that he can almost clearly see it on your face that you won't give in no matter how hard he tries. Give no unnecessary smile, or comment on his jokes, just keep a straight face that keeps saying NO politely.

Always postpone his appointment

The only comfortable place for most lecturers to establish an amorous contact with a student is their office. And before the conversation gets to point that you are invited to meet him in a hotel, you need to learn how to frustrate his desire with postponements.

Always postpone his appointment and arm yourself with cogent excuses for every disappointment.

Fake menstrual pain

The moment you sense your lecturer's reason for inviting you to his office is to sexually harass you, let your menstrual pain start immediately.

Let the fake pain flow to every part of your body. Let the word PAIN be written all over you so clearly that he won't argue to let you go and attend to yourself.

Avoid and Ignore

If you've heard about a randy lecturer avoid him. Apart from academic-related matters, make sure nothing else brings you close to him. No needless complementary or comments about his appearance, just avoid him like you avoid carryovers.

However, if he finds you, try your best to ignore him like he doesn't exist. If he approaches you to let you realize your mistake, apologize and throw him into that part of your life where forgotten things are kept.

Tell him you're born again

Many students have used the I am born again line and has almost become a cliche. That does not mean you still can't use it to save yourself from the stronghold of a randy lecturer.

The female students, who claim to be the Scripture Union member don't usually get approached by randy lecturers because the scripture seems to be written all over them.

Firmly tell him you are born again and you cannot afford to walk into the sin of sex. Overwhelm him scriptural quotes to back your refusal.

While you use these tactics, be very very respectful and polite. Do not annoy him with your responses for randy lecturers only look for something to exchange with sex from their students.