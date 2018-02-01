Home > Communities > Student >

5 ways to make cool friends on campus

Fresh Students 5 ways to make cool friends on campus

Every student has that campus bestie who makes them feel at home on campus, if as a fresher, you're yet to have a campus friend, try these tips.

  • Published:
5 things to do if you're worried about making friend on campus play

Try to make new friend every day on campus

(Nounsite)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

It takes a conscious effort for new students on campus to make new friends.

And because the campus is a new environment that is totally different from your high school, you sure need new buddies to do a lot of things together.

But, while making new friends is a very good habit you should have, some students find it a bit difficult to establish a friendship with others.

5 productive habits that can help you survive higher institutions play Never walk alone, make new friends. (Lie Happy Magazine)

 

If you are a new student on campus and you haven't found friends to roll with, you need to try out these tips to get friends. You can thank me later.

Find common interest

Looking for course mates who share same hobbies or any enjoyable activities with you could help you form a strong friendship with fellow students.

It is pretty easy to mingle and establish friendship with people who share same interests with you. For instance, if your interest lies in sports and music, you'll need to look for friends are highly interested and informed in entertainment and also actively participate in sporting discussions and activities.

5 things you should do now if you're graduating this semester play To make new friends, you have to get out of hostel room to introduce yourself to them (Fgncentre)

 

Be yourself

In your attempt to make new friends, you don't have to go all out to impress other with what you are not. This will rather make people desert you when they find out you are fake.

To avoid that embarrassment, just take time to know, understand and accept yourself. It will be easier to attract new cool friends to yourself when you present yourself to them the way you define yourself.

Be interesting

When you are bent on making new friends, you also need to be an interesting person the new friends would like to roll with.  You'll need to develop and improve your interests especially in art, entertainment, sport and politics. You need to read a lot and be a good conversationalists.

5 things you can do after graduation,before NYSC to keep life interesting play Your smile could also attract you to other students. (Jumia Travel)

All these will help your communication skills and make you that students whose opinion is sought on issues.

Join a club or Society on Campus

Campus clubs and Societies present good opportunities for freshers to mingle.

There are so many groups on campus and you should be able to identify with one where you can develop your interests.

3,700 students to receive N73m scholarship from FG play

Nigerian Students Society members in University of Manchester

(University of Manchester)

ALSO READ: 5 ways to be more productive in higher institutions

If you join the campus press club, for instance, you'll certainly meet new friends from other faculties.

And since it takes a lot of teamwork to put information together, you'll always need to have meetings with other writers and editors...and from there you guys can form a great friendship.

Join a study group

The study group is also a very good avenue to meet students to establish an academic relationship with.

5 ways to reject lecturers' sexual advances without offending them play Joining a study group can help you meet new friends and study better (Bostwanayouths)

 

Apart from making friends from the group members, this group will also help you understand your course better and also help you learn faster.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is an Online Editor at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Obafemi Awolowo University 10 pictures that prove OAU is the most...bullet
2 Pamo University of Medical Sciences 5 things you should know about...bullet
3 Final Year Student 9 Types of graduating students in Nigerian higher...bullet

Related Articles

Free Education 3,700 students to receive N73m scholarship from FG
Pamo University of Medical Sciences 5 things you should know about Nigeria's 1st private medical university
Final Year Student 9 Types of graduating students in Nigerian higher institutions
Brunel University UK varsity says Nigerian students use alcohol to study for exams
JAMB 5 things to avoid taking to 2018 UTME exam hall
Cynthia Onwuchuruba Bryte-Chinule Meet the lady who teaches dropout kids Maths in Igbo language [VIDEO]
University of Benin 5 things you should know about the ban on fellowship groups
Graduating Student 11 struggles only final year students will understand
Campus Guide 5 bad academic habits you have to get rid of
JAMB 600,000 candidates left frustrated over admission status

Student Pulse

3 financial mindsets that'll prevent you from going broke on campus
Spending Guide 3 financial mindsets that'll prevent you from going broke on campus
5 things you can do after graduation,before NYSC to keep life interesting
Post-graduate Life 5 things you can do before NYSC to keep life interesting
1.2m candidates register for 2018 UTME
JAMB 1.2m candidates register for 2018 UTME in 54 days
5 ways to be more productive in higher institutions
Campus Guide 5 ways to be more productive in higher institutions