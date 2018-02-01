5 ways to make cool friends on campus

news

It takes a conscious effort for new students on campus to make new friends.

And because the campus is a new environment that is totally different from your high school, you sure need new buddies to do a lot of things together.

But, while making new friends is a very good habit you should have, some students find it a bit difficult to establish a friendship with others.

If you are a new student on campus and you haven't found friends to roll with, you need to try out these tips to get friends. You can thank me later.

Find common interest

Looking for course mates who share same hobbies or any enjoyable activities with you could help you form a strong friendship with fellow students.

It is pretty easy to mingle and establish friendship with people who share same interests with you. For instance, if your interest lies in sports and music, you'll need to look for friends are highly interested and informed in entertainment and also actively participate in sporting discussions and activities.

Be yourself

In your attempt to make new friends, you don't have to go all out to impress other with what you are not. This will rather make people desert you when they find out you are fake.

To avoid that embarrassment, just take time to know, understand and accept yourself. It will be easier to attract new cool friends to yourself when you present yourself to them the way you define yourself.

Be interesting

When you are bent on making new friends, you also need to be an interesting person the new friends would like to roll with. You'll need to develop and improve your interests especially in art, entertainment, sport and politics. You need to read a lot and be a good conversationalists.

All these will help your communication skills and make you that students whose opinion is sought on issues.

Join a club or Society on Campus

Campus clubs and Societies present good opportunities for freshers to mingle.

There are so many groups on campus and you should be able to identify with one where you can develop your interests.

If you join the campus press club, for instance, you'll certainly meet new friends from other faculties.

And since it takes a lot of teamwork to put information together, you'll always need to have meetings with other writers and editors...and from there you guys can form a great friendship.

Join a study group

The study group is also a very good avenue to meet students to establish an academic relationship with.

Apart from making friends from the group members, this group will also help you understand your course better and also help you learn faster.