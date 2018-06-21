Pulse.ng logo
5 times lecturers have been accused of sexual harassment in 2018

Since January 2018, there have been sexual harassment allegations against some Nigerian lecturers.

5 times lecturers have been accused of sexual harassment in 2018 play

Who will stop sexual harassment on campuses?

Sexual harassment allegation involving female students and male lecturers in Nigerian Universities has been one of the most discussed topics in 2018.

Female students and graduates are now coming out to openly accuse their lecturers of sexually harassing them like never before...but so far, only one lecturer has been punished.

It is an open secret that some male lecturers in Nigerian tertiary institutions take advantage of their positions to sexually exploit their students.

OAU sacks professor involved in sexual harassment scandal play

While this remains a 'rumour', lecturers have always denied, some female students are taking bold steps to accuse lecturers of sexual harassment.

Here are the alleged sexual harassment allegations against five university lecturers between January and June 2018.

1. Funke vs Dr Francis Fakoya (OAU)

UNILAG reacts to sexual allegation against English lecturer play

On Sunday, January 8, 2018, a graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Funke Dezarn called out Dr Francis Fakoya, a former lecturer at OAU on Facebook over sexual harassment allegation.

Funke also says the lecturer deliberately failed Medical Students who refused to have sex with him.

2. Aigbeme Okonkwo vs Prof Louis Egwari (UNILAG)

A day after Funke accused her lecturer of failing female students for not having sex with him, another graduate, Aigbeme Okonkwo accused UNILAG lecturer, Prof Louis Egwari of sexual harassment in 2006.

Okonkwo whose father was also a lecturer in UNILAG at that time said went to Egwari's office regarding her course work and a moment after entering the office, the lecturer stood from his seat, moved closer to her and touched her thigh saying " I didn’t know you were so beautiful''

3. Funa Banana vs UNIPORT lecturers

In April, a Twitter user, Funa Banana tweeted about the most shocking accusation on sexual harassment on campus.

Funa Banana who is said to be a graduate of the University of Pot Harcourt, tweeted ''UNIPORT lecturers don't just ask to sleep with you, they also demand threesome and you must pay for the hotel room and they still end up giving you E.''

The tweet went viral as it came amid controversial shaving of some students at Covenant University. However, no lecturer was specifically fingered as the the allegation only started and died on Twitter.

4. Monica Osagie Vs Prof Richard Akindele (OAU)

Student in OAU sex for mark scandal narrates how it all happened play

The most infamous of the alleged sexual allegations against lecturers in 2018 happened in April, when a professor at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Richard Akindele, found himself in the middle of a sex-for-mark scandal.

A leaked audio conversation between the lecturer and a female student, Monica Osagie leaked on the Internet on Monday, April 9, 2018.

In the viral audio, the prof could be heard asking the unidentified lady to have sex with him five times before he increases her exam score from 33 to a pass mark.

After two months of investigation, Prof Akindele was dismissed from Obafemi Awolowo University on Wednesday, June 20, 2018.

5. Prof Olusegun Awonusi vs Unidentified student (UNILAG)

UNILAG Gate

Barely one month after a lecturer was exposed at Obafemi Awolowo University for demanding sex from a female student, another student of the University of Lagos has accused an English lecturer of sexually harassing her in his office.

The female student of the university who is yet to be identified has accused a professor Olusegun Awonusi of the English Department of the institution of always harassing female students each time they go to his office.

To authenticate her allegation, the student released the nude pictures of the lecturer in his office. However, investigation into this allegation has been stalled as the student has refused to show up to help the investigative committee on the case.

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Student Reporter at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

