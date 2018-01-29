Home > Communities > Student >

5 things you should know about UNIBEN and the ban on fellowship

University of Benin 5 things you should know about the ban on fellowship groups

UNIBEN authorities recently banned fellowship activities on campus and an ex-student tells us more about the management and the ban.

5 things you should know about UNIBEN and the ban on fellowship play

UNIBEN Gate

(Premiumtimes)
The authorities of the University of Benin, UNIBEN on Thursday, January 18 banned students from organizing fellowship on campus.

The university in its statement gave the multiplicity of religious groups and the use of lecture rooms as the reasons for banning all fellowships.

However, the management didn't completely proscribe religious groups and fellowship activities in the institution as four groups were spared to continue their activities.

The Students Christian Movement/Christian Union Nigerian Fellowship of Evangelical Students (NIFES) and the Scripture Union Campus Fellowship; the Nigeria Federation of Catholic Student and the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria were all spared.

UNIBEN bans campus fellowship and religious groups play

University of Benin

(Jakophite)

 

Pulse Students reached out to an anonymous ex-student, simply identified as Shola who was also a member of one of the banned fellowship groups. He spoke with us and here are five things we find out about the fellowship ban from him.

ALSO READ: Meet the lady who teaches dropout kids Maths in Igbo language

1. There are more than 50 campus fellowship groups in UNIBEN

An ex-student of the university who was also an executive member of a fellowship group said there are over fifty fellowship groups in the university

2. Fellowship helps to curb cultism

The anonymous source who was also known as  Apostle on campus said that the multiplicity of fellowship has been helpful in curbing cultism in the university. He added that the many evangelical programs of different fellowship have helped in combating secret cult activities on campus.

Cultism play

Cultism

(Premium Times)

 

"But sincerely fellowship has been one of the strongholds of the school against cultism and much atrocious act. Many cultists have brought to their knees through the activities of fellowship"

3. The spared groups have places of worship on campus

The four groups that are not banned have big churches and a mosque on campus and carry out their fellowship programs in their places of worship. They are not using lecture rooms which is one of the reasons the management gave for banning others.

5 things you should know about UNIBEN and the ban on fellowship play

Saint Albert Catholic Church UNIBEN

(stalbertuniben)

 

4. The Management has always had issues with the fellowships

According to the graduate of the school. there has always been threat coming from the authority of the school.

5. NIFES is the first fellowship in UNIBEN

The Christian Union Nigerian Fellowship of Evangelical Students (NIFES) is one of the four religious groups spared to continue its activities and according to the former student, NIFES is the first students' fellowship group in University of Benin.

