Home > Communities > Student >

5 things to know about Samuel Adegboyega University

Samuel Adegboyega University 5 things you probably didn't know about the varsity that came last in NUC ranking

Samuel Adegboyega University occupies 111th position out of 111 varsities in the ranking

  • Published: , Refreshed:
5 things to know about Samuel Adegboyega University play

Samuel Adegboyega University, Ogwa, Edo state

(Campussneakafrica)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The recent Nigerian Universities Commission's ranking of universities across the country has revealed the best, the good and the not so good  educational institutions in the country.

In the last NUC ranking, Ahmadu Bello University emerged as the best varsity in the country while Samuel Adegboyega University, Ogwa in Edo state came last in the rating.

The University occupies 111th position in the ranking.

Many Nigerians do not seem to know much about this university but are five things you probably don't know about Samuel Adegboyega University.

1. Samuel Adegboyega University is a faith-based institution. It was founded by The Apostolic Church Nigeria, Lagos, Western and Northern Areas (LAWNA) Territory.

2. The University was named after Pastor Samuel Adegboyega(MON) who was one of the eminent founding fathers of The Apostolic Church Nigeria.

3. The National Universities Commission granted the institution the license to operate on Monday, March 7, 2011 as the 45th Private and 117th overall in the Nigerian university system.

4. Samuel Adegboyega University according to the information on its website was pronounced through prophetic ministration on January 1, 2005.

5. The University Core Committee (UCC) was inaugurated on September 22, 2005 and charged with the responsibility of setting up a university for the Church

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is an Online Editor at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Pulse List 5 mistakes that can stop you from graduating with first classbullet
2 Admission Seekers 4 courses secondary school leavers are advised to studybullet
3 Pulse List 5 things lecturers do to lure students into sexbullet

Related Articles

Pulse List 5 mistakes that can stop you from graduating with first class
The Technical University 5 things you should know about the new state-owned varsity
Admission Seekers 4 courses secondary school leavers are advised to study
JAMB Registration Oloyede worried as Kano candidates are not coming out to register
WAEC This is what happens to withheld WASSCE results
Pulse Opinion Why wouldn't lecturers want their students to get first class?
Moshood Abiola Polytechnic 20 students of MAPOLY arrested for alleged arson
Ekiti State University EKSU to apologize, pay student expelled for alleged rape N10m
Pulse Opinion From Katsina to Anambra, goat is the best gift students get

Student Pulse

Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, JAMB Registrar recently announced reduction of UTME score to 120 for universities and 100 for polytechnics and colleges of education
JAMB Registration Oloyede worried as Kano candidates are not coming out to register
Oyo state-owned varsity to begin operation in January
The Technical University 5 things you should know about the new state-owned varsity
Students writing WAEC exams
WAEC This is what happens to withheld WASSCE results
Oyo state-owned varsity to begin operation in January
Technical University Ibadan Oyo state-owned varsity to begin operation in January