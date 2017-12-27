news

The recent Nigerian Universities Commission's ranking of universities across the country has revealed the best, the good and the not so good educational institutions in the country.

In the last NUC ranking, Ahmadu Bello University emerged as the best varsity in the country while Samuel Adegboyega University, Ogwa in Edo state came last in the rating.

The University occupies 111th position in the ranking.

Many Nigerians do not seem to know much about this university but are five things you probably don't know about Samuel Adegboyega University.

1. Samuel Adegboyega University is a faith-based institution. It was founded by The Apostolic Church Nigeria, Lagos, Western and Northern Areas (LAWNA) Territory.

2. The University was named after Pastor Samuel Adegboyega(MON) who was one of the eminent founding fathers of The Apostolic Church Nigeria.

3. The National Universities Commission granted the institution the license to operate on Monday, March 7, 2011 as the 45th Private and 117th overall in the Nigerian university system.

4. Samuel Adegboyega University according to the information on its website was pronounced through prophetic ministration on January 1, 2005.

5. The University Core Committee (UCC) was inaugurated on September 22, 2005 and charged with the responsibility of setting up a university for the Church