Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Student >

5 things you should know about the first private varsity in Kano

Skyline University 5 things you should know about the first private varsity in Kano

The Federal Government and the NUC have approved the establishment of the first private university in Kano state.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
5 things you should know about the first private varsity in Kano play

Skyline University, United Arab Emirate is about to have a new university branch in Nigeria.

(Skyline University)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Barely a month after the Federal Government approved the establishment of the first private university in Kano state, the National University Commission has a provisional license to Skyline University.

The Executive Secretary of NUC, Prof. Abubakar Adamu Rasheed while presenting the licence to the university representatives described the event as a memorable one.

However, the approval of Skyline University in Kano state now brings the total number of private universities in the country to 75.

FG approves establishment of first private varsity in Kano play

The Federal Government of Nigeria approved the establishment Skyline University, Kano at its Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.

(Premium Times)

 

5 things to know about the Skyline University

1. Skyline University College was established under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan Bin Mohammed Al Qassimi, member of the UAE Supreme Council and the Ruler of Sharjah in 1990. 

2. The university in the United Arab Emirate was established with the purpose of training human resources and fulfil the educational needs of industries like Aviation, Hospitality, Travel & Tourism, Information Systems, Marketing, Business Management and Finance.

3. However, according to Kamal Puri, the university proprietor,  the Nigerian branch of the institution promises to give its students the highest standard of learning especially in the areas of science and technology.

ALSO READ: 20 expensive universities in Nigeria and their tuition fees

4. Skyline University is presently one of the leading Universities in the Northern Emirates.

5. The UAE based university prides itself as an institution that enables students to learn from various activities which give them opportunities to apply their knowledge, skills and competencies by organizing and conducting co-curricular and extra-curricular events.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Student Reporter at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 WASSCE 2018 Here's how you can check your SSCE resultsbullet
2 Looking for A Job? How to write a stunning application letterbullet
3 Makinde Kayode Meet 14-yr-old pupil with incredible results in...bullet

Related Articles

Mick Howarth British educationist not happy Nigerian students travel to study abroad
Hosannah Evie This Nigerian medical student in US needs your financial support to graduate
Is'haq Oloyede JAMB remits only N52m in 40yrs
University of Lagos UNILAG reacts to sexual allegation against English lecturer
State of Education 70 yrs after, the 'best' Nigerian University is going down in world ranking
National Universities Commission NUC releases list of approved varsities for postgraduate studies in Nigeria
Rufus Godwins 152 Universities: FG urged to reduce number of varsities
Buhari President assures of more investment in science, technology education

Student Pulse

Why Nigerian Universities underperform according to LASU VC
State of Education Why Nigerian Universities underperform according to LASU VC
NYSC releases guidelines for 2018 batch B prospective Corps members
National Youth Service Corps NYSC releases guidelines for 2018 batch B prospective Corps members
Common entrance exam timetable into unity schools is out
In Ondo Government releases common entrance exam results
WAEC confirms release of SSCE results, here's how to check
WAEC Exam board releases results of 2018 WASSCE