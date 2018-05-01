Home > Communities > Student >

5 reasons UNILORIN is the most preferred university in Nigeria

University of Ilorin 5 reasons UNILORIN is the most preferred tertiary institution in Nigeria

According to an international magazine, these are the five reasons University of Ilorin is better than others.

  • Published:
5 reasons UNILORIN is the most preferred tertiary institution in Nigeria play

UNILORIN

(Punch)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

For four years, the University of Ilorin has been the number one preferred choice for so many admission seeking candidates back to back.

UNILORIN, which was established in 1975 as one of the second generation tertiary institutions in Nigeria has become so popular among admission seekers so much that over 100,000 candidates seek admission into the school every year.

One may say this feat is one of the reasons why the university prides itself as being better by far.

However, an international magazine, Economic Confidential, seems to know more about the school and in its 2016 reports, it  highlights five reasons, UNILORIN is Nigeria's most preferred university. Here are the five points.

1.  Academic stability

UNILORIN wins maiden West Africa debate competition in Ghana play

UNILORIN

(Thenationonline)
 

Government-owned universities in Nigeria are notorious for going on strike. This usually disrupts the schools' calendars and their academic activities. However, this is not the case for UNILORIN as University has not gone on strike since 2001.

2. Popularity

UNILORIN play

UNILORIN
 

UNILORIN for four years, the University of Ilorin has consistently remained the most preferred school by admission seekers.  In the 2017 Unified Tertiary and Matriculation Exam, the institution had the highest applications with 104,038 student-applicants out of the 1,212,818 total applicants seeking admissions into the 40 federal universities in Nigeria.

ALSO READ: UNILORIN wins maiden West Africa debate competition in Ghana

3. Affordability

In a country where state and Federal Government Universities charge as high as N100,000, for tuition fees, UNILORIN students pay less than N25,000 for tuition.

4. Available facilities

5 reasons UNILORIN is the most preferred tertiary institution in Nigeria play

UNILORIN campus

(Propertypro)
 

As an institution that is committed to building champions, the University of Ilorin also boasts of fine and modern facilities to its credit.

5.  Quality of lecturers

According to Economic Confidential, the quality of lecturers at the University of Ilorin is one of the checklists admission seekers considered in making the university their first choice institution.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is an Online Editor at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Looking for A Job? How to write a stunning application letterbullet
2 Popular Tertiary Institutions These are the 10 most sought-after...bullet
3 Sex-For-Mark ASUU President wants randy lecturers to be named and shamedbullet

Related Articles

University of Ilorin 83 students allegedly forced to buy bottles of Coke before writing exam
Adetunwase Adenle Meet the Nigerian teacher who has 4 Guinness World Records
Lagos State University 10 fashion items LASU students are not allowed to wear
Faith-Based Schools 5 things that could get you sanctioned at Islamic University
Copy Copy Shoes, socks banned among students in India to prevent exam cheating
Chris Ngige FG to source N8bn to settle SSANU, NASU, NAAT
Folaranmi Olowoleni Unilorin gets new Registrar
Covenant University Social media mocks school's decision to shave hair of students with no Bible
University of Ilorin UNILORIN lecturer builds low-temperature refrigerator
University of Ilorin Don advises students to be street-wise

Student Pulse

2 students get life sentence for initiating girls into cultism by raping them
Adeyemi College of Education 2 students get life sentence for initiating girls into cultism by raping them
VC wants Nigerian students to promote folklores on Facebook
Bayero University, Kano VC wants Nigerian students to promote folklores on Facebook, Twitter
WAEC is going to deal with candidates who bought answers on online platforms
Exam Malpractice WAEC is going to deal with candidates who bought answers online
WAEC says exam papers did not leak
WASSCE WAEC says exam papers did not leak