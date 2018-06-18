Pulse.ng logo
5 popular Russian Universities to have your BSc and Msc degree

2018 World Cup 5 popular Universities in Russia to have your BSc and Msc degrees

These Russian Universities rank high in world university ranking. As a Nigerian student, you can consider any of these five for your Bsc and Msc degrees.

5 popular Universities in Russia to have your BSc and Msc degrees play

You can consider any of these 5 popular Universities in Russia for your BSc and Msc degrees

(Duzproc)
The World Cup hosting country, Russia has some fine universities for foreign students to pursue their academic dreams.

In 2018, 68 Russian Universities feature in the annual ranking of the strongest universities in the five fast-developing economies.

The Kazan Medical University in Russia is also one of the best in the world and guess what, a Nigerian student, Mohammed Mustafa Cengiz from Kano state was the best graduating student of this institution in 2017.

Mohammed Mustafa Cengiz emerged the best graduating student at the Russian Medical School play

Mohammed Mustafa Cengiz emerged the best graduating student at the Russian Medical School

(Mohammed Mustafa Cengiz )

As a Nigerian graduate, if you wish to have your post-graduate studies in some of the best universities in the world, having your Msc and PhD could earn you some academic medals.

If you're considering this, here are top five universities you can choose from for your postgraduate studies.

1. Locomotive Moscow State University

5 popular Universities in Russia to have your BSc and Msc degrees play

Locomotive Moscow State University

(QS Top Universities)
 

This institution is consistently the highest ranked university according to QS World University Ranking.

LMSU was established in 1755 and it is one of the oldest Russian universities. The institution currently has over 4000 foreign students and as  Nigerian, you will likely find the university environment friendly and welcoming.

2. Novosibirk State University

5 popular Universities in Russia to have your BSc and Msc degrees play

Novosibirk State University

(QS Top Universities)
 

This is another institution that ranks high among Russian and world universities.

Novosibirk State University was established in 1959 and has been able to establish itself as one of the best in the country,

This institution currently ranks best for subjects like Mathematics, Astronomy, Physics, Chemical Engineering and Archaelogy. If you are studying any of this at PhD or Msc level, consider Novosibirk State University.

3. Saint Petersburg State University

5 popular Universities in Russia to have your BSc and Msc degrees play

Saint Petersburg State University

(QS Top Universities)

This institution according to QS Top Universities is the oldest tertiary institution in Russia. It was established in 1724 by Peter the Great as the Saint Petersburg Academy of Sciences.

The institution has produced nine Nobel Prize winners and other notable figures. The current Russian President Vladimir Putin is a graduate of this great university.

4. Tomsk State University

5 popular Universities in Russia to have your BSc and Msc degrees play

Tomsk State University

(QS Top Universities)
 

If you wish to study Physics & Astronomy and modern languages, Tomsk State University is a right choice as the university stands out among 300  institutions ranked for these subjects.

TSU is reportedly the oldest university in Asian Russia. It was established in 1878.

As a Nigerian student, you'll find this school interesting as it offers a good number of English-taught programs.

5. Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology State University

5 popular Universities in Russia to have your BSc and Msc degrees play

Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology State University

(QS Top Universities)
 

Also known as PhysTech or MIPT, this university 355th in the world in QS Top Universities ranking.

MIPT was founded in 1951 and was granted the status of National Research University by the Russian government in 2009.

This institution is notable for Physics and Astronomy.

 

