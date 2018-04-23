Home > Communities > Student >

5 requirements for admission into higher institutions in Nigeria

Universities, Polytechnics 5 compulsory requirements for admission into higher institutions in Nigeria

If you're seeking admission into any tertiary institution in Nigeria, you're expected to meet these five requirements.

  • Published:
5 requirements for admission into higher institutions in Nigeria play

Admission seekers writing post-utme exam in UNILAG

(NTA)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Universities and Polytechnics in Nigeria have five basic admission requirements for secondary school leavers, who are seeking admission into tertiary institutions.

Admission seekers are expected to meet these requirements before they can be considered for any program in the institutions.

These are the five basic admission requirements in Nigerian tertiary institutions.

UNILAG student wins National Mathematics Competition play

Unilag Gate

(Pulse)

 

1. Admission into full-time undergraduate programmes is ONLY gained through Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE).

2.  Candidate must possess five (5) credits in O/Level or its equivalent as required by the Department of interest.

ALSO READ: 10 universities that are not owned by religious institutions

3. Candidates must obtain a minimum of 200 points in Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Candidate's details must have been forwarded to University of Lagos by Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

4. Candidate must sit for POST-UTME Screening and must obtain the required minimum score.  However, for the 2018 admission processes, Post-UTME screening exercise may not hold across the country as a  Federal High Court sitting in Abuja recently declared the pre-admission exercise conducted by higher institutions in Nigeria illegal.

5. Candidate must have reached the age of sixteen (16) by the 31st day of October in the year of admission.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is an Online Editor at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Sex-for-Mark Female student in OAU scandal speaks outbullet
2 Looking for A Job? How to write a stunning application letterbullet
3 Tech-Based Tertiary Institutions 10 universities of technology in...bullet

Related Articles

Faith-Based Tertiary Institutions Top 10 universities owned by churches and their tuition fees
Tech-Based Tertiary Institutions 10 universities of technology in Nigeria and their rankings
Benue State University Student union leader suspended for allegedly stealing 700k from project funds
The Polytechnic Ibadan If you wear skimpy dresses, you might want to avoid this school
#LazyNigerianYouths Nigerian youths are not lazy, their leaders failed them- NANS
Obafemi Awolowo University Here's why OAU hasn't sacked lecturer in sex-for-mark scandal
Obafemi Awolowo University OAU finally identifies the female student in sex-for-mark scandal
Sex-for-Mark Scandal ASUU praises OAU management for suspending lecturer in sex-for-mark scandal
Obafemi Awolowo University Student in sex-for-mark scandal to appear before OAU panel on Tuesday, April 24, 2018
Oluwatofunmi Oteju 16-yr-old Nigerian wins Emerging Leader of the Year award in US university

Student Pulse

Top 10 universities owned by churches and their school fees
Faith-Based Tertiary Institutions Top 10 universities owned by churches and their tuition fees
ASUU worried because 16 million graduates are jobless
Academic Staff Union of Universities ASUU worried because 16 million graduates are jobless
Student in sex-for-mark scandal to appear before OAU panel on Tuesday, April 24, 2018
Obafemi Awolowo University Student in sex-for-mark scandal to appear before OAU panel on Tuesday, April 24, 2018
Agency announces resumption date for prospective corps members
NYSC State Coordinator advises coppers to disregard negative information about Zamfara