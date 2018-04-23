news

Universities and Polytechnics in Nigeria have five basic admission requirements for secondary school leavers, who are seeking admission into tertiary institutions.

Admission seekers are expected to meet these requirements before they can be considered for any program in the institutions.

These are the five basic admission requirements in Nigerian tertiary institutions.

1. Admission into full-time undergraduate programmes is ONLY gained through Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE).

2. Candidate must possess five (5) credits in O/Level or its equivalent as required by the Department of interest.

ALSO READ: 10 universities that are not owned by religious institutions

3. Candidates must obtain a minimum of 200 points in Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Candidate's details must have been forwarded to University of Lagos by Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

4. Candidate must sit for POST-UTME Screening and must obtain the required minimum score. However, for the 2018 admission processes, Post-UTME screening exercise may not hold across the country as a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja recently declared the pre-admission exercise conducted by higher institutions in Nigeria illegal.

5. Candidate must have reached the age of sixteen (16) by the 31st day of October in the year of admission.