31 out of 340 students graduate with first class

Achievers University which started with 10 courses in ten years ago now has 22 academic programs for admission seekers.

Achiever University Gate

Not less than 31 students of Achiever University, Owo, Ondo state have been awarded  First Class degrees during the 7th Convocation of the institution.

According to Professor Tunji Ibiyemi, the Vice-Chancellor of the institution,  202 students graduated with Second Class Honours (Upper Division), while 93 students graduated with Second Class Honours (Lower Division) and  14  finished with Third Class.

Ibiyemi, however, urged the graduands to transform and update the knowledge they acquired from the school to enviable community service.

PROF Tunji Ibiyemi, Vice Chancellor of Achievers University

“As we release you to the outside world, please remember you are achievers and behave and conduct yourself as achievers, dream it and work towards it”.

Speaking about the academic progress of the university, the Vice-Chancellor said the institution started with 22 academic undergraduate programmes distributed into two colleges and 10 departments in 2008.

These are the courses you can study at Achiever University

At 10, the Ibiyemi stated the university academic programmes as follows:  Accounting, Banking and Finance, Business Administration, Economics, Mass Communications, Political Science, Internatíonal Relations, Sociology, Criminology and Security Studies, Biomedical Engineering, Computer engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Telecommunications Engineering, Microbiology, Biochemistry, Industrial Chemistry, Geology, Computer Science, Medical Laboratory Science, Nursing Science and LAW; Private and Business Law, Public and International Law.

