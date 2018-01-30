Home > Communities > Student >

3 issues students face before exams and how to deal with them

3 issues students face at the end of every semester and how to deal with them

When a semester is coming to an end and examinations are approaching, certain challenges arise, these tips should help solve the problems.

Issues students deal with at the end of every semester

Issues students deal with at the end of every semester

(Shutterstock)
Have you noticed that the end of every semester comes with the same challenges?

If you look back at the previous sessions, you'll recall that you have been going through the same issues at the end of those bygone semesters.

But you probably didn't notice these issues because you don't know they can affect your academic performance in a way.

Another semester is coming to an end, your exams are coming and those issues might present themselves again, but don't worry, there are solutions for each of these isues.

So, if you're are going through these three challenges this semester, we have the solutions here.

Running out of money

Going broke towards the end of a semester is a common issue among students, especially those in public higher institutions. This could seriously affect your performance in the exams as your motivation to study reduces because of hunger. Even if you try to, your assimilation won't be at its best.

However, this shouldn't be a problem if you know how to spend your allowance.

The truth is, some students run out of money because they don't have a budget for their expenses.

Budgeting helps you to check the estimate of how much you'll be spending for a set period of time.

Trying hard to study for exams

Of course, you're expected to study for every examination. So, how is this a problem?

Studying for the exam could become a problem when you don't understand how to prepare for it.

Some students have formed the habit of preparing for exams with a fire brigade approach. This practice only makes them rack their heads while trying to memorize a thirteen-week lecture few days to the exam. Cramming is never effective

Instead of waiting for the exam period to get close before you start reading, you can start early by devoting your free time to studying and revising the notes you made during lectures.

You can also join a study group as it helps students to learn faster.

Maintaining good grade point

The activities before exam period in some of our schools could drain students' energy. Lecturers who have not been attending classes since the beginning of the semester come to class to bombard their students with assignments and notes.

However daunting this may be, you still have to finish strong. And if you're very conscious of your grades, writing the exam and getting better grades than the ones you got last semester would be your priority.

So, let not any activity sap your energy, make time to relax, eat well and sleep well. And while you do these to regain your energy, ensure you devote enough time to study and set a goal to  performe better in the exams.

