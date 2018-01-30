Home > Communities > Student >

3,700 students to receive N73m scholarship from FG

The Federal Ministry of Education in its 2018 budget has set aside over N73m scholarship for 3,700 students in tertiary institutions.

Nigerian Students Society members in University of Manchester

(University of Manchester)
The Federal Government of Nigeria has reportedly set aside over N73m for the award of scholarship to 3,700 students in tertiary institutions in Nigeria in 2018.

According to Punch, another set of over 200 students will be awarded scholarships to study in foreign countries that have the Bilateral Education Agreement with Nigeria.

This is stated in the breakdown of the 2018 budget of the Federal Ministry of Education.

The budget reads, “Logistics and scholarship allowances for fresh 2018 Federal Government scholarship award to Nigerian students; award of 3,700 scholarships for year 2018 to Universities, polytechnics, monotechnics, colleges of education and postgraduate students in Nigerian public tertiary institutions put at N73,169,907.

Minister of Edication, Mallam Adamu Adamu

(Punch)

 

“The award and conduct of fresh 272 scholarships to Nigerians to study in countries that have Bilateral Education Agreement with Nigeria put at N13,000,000. The implementation of 2018/2019 International Commonwealth Scholarship and Fellowship plan, actions and activities put at N25,000,000.”

FG makes N1.6bn available for students abroad

Earlier, it was reported that the FG had made 1.6bn available to provide for Nigerian students under the Bilateral Education Agreement. The students are said to be studying in 11 countries.

Meanwhile, some of the students have reportedly said that the Federal Government has not paid their tuition and allowances. This situation has therefore forced them to survive on menial jobs.

