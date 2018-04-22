16-yr-old Nigerian wins Leader of the Year award in US varsity

news

Another Nigerian student, Oluwatofunmi Oteju, has done the country proud in the United States as she won the Emerging Leader of the Year award at Augsburg University.

The Emerging Leader of the Year award was designed to celebrate students, who demonstrated active involvement in student activities, student governance, and student life at Augsburg.

According to her international student advisors, James Tresland Porter and Angela Bonfiglio, Oteju exhibited calm presence and showed strong leadership within her short stay on campus.

“In her short time here, despite her age, she has shown extreme maturity and leadership on campus, “ her Advisor wrote in her recommendation form.

The recommendation stated further that the 16-year-old girl was awarded for her selfless contributions in the area of guiding International Students in settling into the University environment.

Also, the University said that Oteju impressed it with her confidence in navigating Augsburg and the opportunities around her with humility.

“She has stepped up this semester to come and welcome the new students and on her own has made sure to reach out to the new students and make them feel at home. She has already shown interest in being a board member next year for ISO and bringing her skills and talents to the group by helping with planning for ISO Banquet.

17-yr-old Nigerian offered admission from 19 top universities

Two weeks ago, Oludamilola Oluwadara Adekeye, a 17-year-old Nigerian was reportedly accepted by 19 of the world's top universities including Yale, Stanford, Columbia and the London School of Economics.

While speaking with CNN, Oluwadamilola, who is a student of Brighton College, Abu Dhabi said she applied to 20 universities and was accepted by 19 of them.

Dami as she is fondly called also said she has passion for music, but she has not decided on what she is going to study in the university.