10 Universities of technology in Nigeria and their rankings

Tech-Based Tertiary Institutions 10 universities of technology in Nigeria and their rankings

If you wish to study engineering and other technical courses, here are some of the popular universities of technologies in Nigeria.

10 universities of technology in Nigeria and their rankings

Cross River State University

(Nigerian Universities)
After creating the first and second generation conventional universities between 1960s and 1970s respectively, Nigeria government felt the need to have more higher institutions for special purposes.

Thus, in the late 70s the Federal Government established a new set of universities that'll  produce graduates with practical and theoretical knowledge of technologies.

And today, Nigeria has got a lot technical universities as state government and private individuals also join in establishing universities of technology. Here are 10 of such universities in the country and their latest ranking by Webometrics.

1. Federal University of Technology Minna

Federal University of Technology Minna

Federal University of Technology Minna,

(Premium Times)
 

The Federal University of Technology, FUTMINNA  is a designated Centre of Excellence in Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering and has a core competence in the development of vaccines and drugs. The university was established in 1983, and the first Vice-Chancellor was Professor J.O. Ndagi who served from 1983 to 1990.

FUTMINNA ranked 7th in the 2018 webometric rating on Nigerian universities.

2. Ladoke Akintola University of Technology

Ladoke Akintola University of Technology

LAUTECH School Gate. [Photo credit: nairaland.com]
 

Established in April 1990, Ladoke Akintola University, LAUTECH is reportedly the best state-owned university in Nigeria. The institution is jointly owned by Oyo and Osun state government.

In the 2018 ranking of Nigerian universities by webometrics, LAUTECH occupies the 14th position.

3. Federal University of Technology, Owerri

 The Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO)

 The Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO)

(Osun Defender)
 

Located in Ihiagwa town, a 12-minute drive from Owerri, Federal University of Technology, Owerri has marked its place as one of the best institutions in the country. Established in 1980, FUTO, as the institution is popularly known, is the first tech university in the south-east and south-south parts of Nigeria. The university ranked 13th in the 2018 university ranking in January.

4. Federal University of Technology, Akure

FUTA play

FUTA
 

Founded in 1981 and located in the capital of Ondo state, Akure, Federal University of Technology, Akure, FUTA is one of the institutions established by the Federal Government to produce graduates with practical as well as theoretical knowledge of technologies.

The institution runs a multi-campus system and it is the second best tech university in Nigeria according to webometrics. FUTA ranked 9th in the 2018 ranking of Nigerian universities.

5. Enugu State University of Science and Technology

Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT)

Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT)

(Twitter)
 

Founded as ASUTECH in July 1980, Enugu State University for Science and Technology was created to serve as a catalyst in the technological advancement of the people.

The university nicknamed ESUT also run a multi-campus system and ranked 43rd in webometrics ranking.

6. Moddibo Adama University of Technology

Moddibo Adama University of Technology

Mautech Gate

(Mautech)
 

Located in Yola, the capital city of Adamawa State, Moddibo Adama University of Technology was founded with the sole purpose of advancing science-based research. The institution ranked 53rd in the 2018 raking of Nigerian Universities.

7. Ondo State University of Science and Technology

Ondo State University of Science and Technology

Ondo State university of science and technology

(Nusoer)
 

Established in 2010,  Ondo State University of Science and Technology is a state-owned university located in Okitipupa. The university ranked 81st in the latest webometrics ranking of Nigerian universities.

8. Bells University of Technology

Bells University of Technology

Bells University of Technology

(Campus sneak)
 

Bells University of Technology also known as Bellstech is the first private university of technology established in Nigeria. It was established in 2004.

The University which is owned by former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and it is situated in Ota Ogun state occupied the 126th position in 2018 webometric ranking.

9. Kano State University of Science and Technology

Kano State University of Science and Technology

 Kano State University of Science and Technology

(Schoolings)
 

Founded in 2001 as "Kano University of Technology" the school was renamed Kano State University of Science and Technology in  2005. KUST, located in Wudil ranked 86th in the ranking.

10. Cross River University of Technology

CRUTECH front gate play

Cross River University of Technology, CRUTECH front gate

(dailypost)
 

Founded in August 2002, Cross River University of Technology, CRUTECH is a state-owned higher institution located in Calabar. The university was established after the merging of three higher institutions: The Polytechnic of Calabar, The College of Education and Ibrahim Babangida College of Agriculture.

In the 2018 webometrics ranking, CRUTECH came 35th in the 2018 ranking.

