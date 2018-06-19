10 music students receive scholarship award from Ebenezer Obey

news

In a bid to aid music students' professional pursuit, veteran gospel musician, Ebenezer Obey has granted scholarship awards to 10 music students.

The students received the award at the maiden edition of the Ebenezer Obey Music Foundation (EOMF) on Saturday, June 16, 2018, in Abeokuta.

The scholarship, which is in three categories was given to music students in Universities, Polytechnic and College of Education.

While music students in Universities receive N100,000, their counterparts in Polytechnic and College of Education get N75,000 and N50,000 respectively.

University undergraduates who benefitted from the Ebenezer Obey Music Foundation include; Songodara Samuel Oluwafemi and Adeleye Joshua Omolade from Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU; Adarabierin Oba from University of Lagos, UNILAG; and Ajala Docas Oluwaseun from Lagos State University , LASU.

Also, two Polytechnic students benefited from the scholarship award. They are; Aiyeleru Abiodun Aron and Adejoro Abiodun Dairo from The Polytechnic Ibadan.

While Akinbode Temitope Taiwo and Ogunleye Christiana Ebunoluwa from the Federal College of Education, Osiele, Abeokuta; Osho Oyekunle from the Nigerian Baptist Theological Seminary, Ogbomoso and Gbenga Dada Samuel from the College of Education Monotechnic are also among the beneficiaries.

Speaking about his foundation, Obey said his foundation will consist of music and life skills institute, as well as a CBT center and modern recording studio.

“This vision became clearer when I launched the foundation on my 75th birthday,” he said.

“It’s main objective is to give back to the society, especially through scholarship awards and the establishment of youths empowerment center. I congratulate and urge the beneficiaries to make the best use of this golden opportunity by putting their best in their academics and professional pursuits. The token award is a seed into your future and it must be watered to grow and produce yields of musical excellence.”

The 10 music students are therefore advised to portray themselves as good ambassadors of the initiative and make use of the opportunity to boost their music career.