1.2m candidates register for 2018 UTME in 54 days

news

Over 1.2 million candidates have reportedly registered for the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination in less than two months.

The registration for the 2018 UTME scheduled to hold from March 9 to 17 was announced on Thursday December 7 by Prof Is-haq Oloyede, the Registrar, Joint Admission and Matriculation Board.

JAMB's Head of Media, Fabian Benjamin, while speaking with journalists in Abuja on Monday, January 29, announced that JAMB has registered over 1.2 million candidates for the 2018 UTME.

''We have over 1.2 million candidates now registered for the examination. Last Friday, it was around 1.1 million. The figure is updated daily.” He said.

Confusion as 2018 admission stalls

Meanwhile, controversy has started trailing the 2018 admission processes as over 600,000 candidates are yet to know their admission status.

When asked about the stalemate in the admission processes, some university officials who spoke to Thisday newspaper accused JAMB of appropriating admission processes.

The officials also alleged that alleged that ''the newly introduced Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) by JAMB has stalled admission of many students “who can’t access the portal, leaving them stranded with the deadline for admission having elapsed last week.”

Reacting to the allegations, Benjamin said the allegations are misleading and borne out of ignorance of the JAMB admission processes.

ALSO READ: 5 things you should not take to 2018 UTME centre

He said JAMB only facilitates the examination (UTME) for the candidates, adding that it is the duty of the institutions to propose admissions to those candidates who pass both UTME and Post UTME.