1,272 won't be called to bar because they fail Law school exam

1272 students of the Nigeria Law school have reportedly failed the final examination conducted in August at the school.

The School's Head of Information and Protocol, Chinedu Ukekwe said out of a total of 5, 891 that participated in the examinations 1,272 candidates failed.

He said 29 students made First Class, 211 Second Class Upper, 1, 046 Second Class Lower, 2, 999 got a Pass, while 334 came out with conditional Pass.

However, 4, 285 candidates were reportedly successful and will be called to the Nigerian Bar.

Ukekwe added that the ‘Call to the Bar’ ceremony for the successful candidates will hold on Nov. 28 and 29 in Abuja.

There have always been stories about how difficult it is to pass Law school exams let alone making first class.

Pulse recently spoke to a student, Oludare Subomi Onokoya who made first class in the previous Law School exams and he said:

"It wasn't easy, but I won't say it was too difficult either. It has a lot to do with mindset and believing that all obstacles are surmountable if a person is determined enough."