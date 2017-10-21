Home > Communities > Student >

1,272 won't be called to bar because they fail Law school exam

Nigerian Law School 1,272 students will not be called to bar because they failed their final exams

29 students made First Class, 211 Second Class Upper, 1, 046 Second Class Lower, 2, 999 got a Pass, while 334 came out with conditional Pass

  • Published:
Law school graduands. play

Law school graduands.

(Connect Nigeria)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

1272 students of the Nigeria Law school have reportedly failed the final examination conducted in August at the school.

The School's Head of Information and Protocol, Chinedu Ukekwe said out of a total of 5, 891 that participated in the examinations 1,272 candidates failed.

He said 29 students made First Class, 211 Second Class Upper, 1, 046 Second Class Lower, 2, 999 got a Pass, while 334 came out with conditional Pass.

Nigerian Law School, Abuja play

Nigerian Law School, Abuja

(Thenewsnigeria.com.ng)

 

However, 4, 285 candidates were reportedly successful and will be called to the Nigerian Bar.

Ukekwe added that the ‘Call to the Bar’ ceremony for the successful candidates will hold on Nov. 28 and 29 in Abuja.

There have always been stories about how difficult it is to pass Law school exams let alone making first class.

Pulse recently spoke to a student,  Oludare Subomi Onokoya who made first class in the previous Law School exams and he said:

"It wasn't easy, but I won't say it was too difficult either. It has a lot to do with mindset and believing that all obstacles are surmountable if a person is determined enough."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is an Online Editor at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Covenant University Bishop Oyedepo explains how his adopted son was...bullet
2 Covenant University 5 acts that could get you kicked out of this schoolbullet
3 Studying Abroad Nigeria is abandoning students on scholarship in...bullet

Related Articles

In Maiduguri 37 schools shut down after monkeypox vaccine rumour spreads
Amechi Amuegbunam Nigerian student jailed in US for defrauding 17 companies of $3.7m
In Anambra 2 principals sacked for collecting illegal fees from students
Covenant University Bishop Oyedepo explains how his adopted son was rusticated
Dele Giwa 31 years after, he still remains a legend
Nasarawa State Polytechnic A student of this institution commits suicide to end persistent carry-over
Another Bad Egg Nigerian student arrested in Australia for drug trafficking

Student Pulse

JAMB Board plans deployment of malpractice device for future examination
Amechi Amuegbunam, the Nigerian student sentenced to four years in prison in the United States.
Amechi Amuegbunam Nigerian student jailed in US for defrauding 17 companies of $3.7m
Gov. Willie Obiano thinks Nigeria needs prayers
In Anambra 2 principals sacked for collecting illegal fees from students
LAUTECH entrance
Ladoke Akintola University Of Technology Now that LAUTECH calls off one strike, how long will it take to start another?