Woman recreates birth of Jesus (Christmas) with beautiful cake

A British woman has recreated the well known nativity story of Jesus Christ with a beautiful cake.

Huffington Post reports that the baker brought the little town of Bethlehem where Jesus Christ was born back to life with her fruitcake.

The 6 feet long and 3 feet wide cake has a stable, a tiny Mary, Joseph, baby Jesus, surrounded by cows, sheep, shepherds and three wise men.

The town is full of intricate details like a market, where vendors sell spices, fish, meat and more. The windows are made to glow with hidden LED lights.

The purpose of the cake

The baker, Lynn Nolan, told HuffPost that she made the cake in order to raise money for a local school, the Youlgrave Church of England Primary School.

According to her, “I made the village of Bethlehem cake to raise money for a new playground.”

This masterpiece was made with 44 pounds of butter, 110 pounds of marzipan and 1 gallon of whisky.

It took almost six months to complete. The cake was auctioned in over 20 pieces on Wednesday, December 20, 2017.