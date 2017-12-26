Home > Communities > Religion >

Woman recreates birth of Jesus (Christmas) with beautiful cake

Christmas Woman recreates birth of Jesus Christ with beautiful cake

The little town of Bethlehem where Jesus Christ was born has been brought to life by a British baker.

A British woman has recreated the well known nativity story of Jesus Christ with a beautiful cake.

Huffington Post reports that the baker brought the little town of Bethlehem where Jesus Christ was born back to life with her fruitcake.

Shepherds and three wise men around the manger

The 6 feet long and 3 feet wide cake has a stable, a tiny Mary, Joseph, baby Jesus, surrounded by cows, sheep, shepherds and three wise men.

The town is full of intricate details like a market, where vendors sell spices, fish, meat and more. The windows are made to glow with hidden LED lights.

market in little town of Bethlehem

What is Christmas without the birth of Jesus Christ?

The purpose of the cake

The baker, Lynn Nolan, told HuffPost that she made the cake in order to raise money for a local school, the Youlgrave Church of England Primary School.

Baker poses with her cake

According to her, “I made the village of Bethlehem cake to raise money for a new playground.”

This masterpiece was made with 44 pounds of butter, 110 pounds of marzipan and 1 gallon of whisky.

Baker recreates little town of Bethlehem with beautiful cake

It took almost six months to complete. The cake was auctioned in over 20 pieces on Wednesday, December 20, 2017.

Inemesit Udodiong

