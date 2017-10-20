Why people are attacking Harvesters’ Yoruba demons banner

Harvesters International Christian Centre, Lagos is getting heavy criticism for one of its banners.

The banner is for an ongoing relationship program titled, ‘Becoming One.’ This controversial reads, “How to Identify A Yoruba Demon.”

What this term means.

A Yoruba Demon is a term that is well loved by Twitter. It refers to men that are usually attractive, and only care about sex. These guys are the players of players. It is well associated with the ‘men are scum movement.’

For others, it simply refers to well-dressed men. Yes, it somehow started with Yoruba men but it now encompasses any player, regardless of his tribe.

Why people are so upset.

This banner has got people twisted for several reasons, the most prominent being that it is a tribal slur.

According to Deji, the church has no business promoting a negative stereotype about any tribe. In his words, “ a religious organisation that is supposed to be objective should not be pushing this narrative because it is a tribal slur against Yoruba guys.”

“The fact that it is now a ‘cool, playful’ term does not change its origins, this is what makes it a tribal slur. It is also quite insensitive.”

Another says, “Jesus Christ did not die on the cross for a church of the Living Word in the 21st century to promote a tribal slur. This is terrible. This is the pop culture to them, right? Is that what they will tell God when they get to Heaven?

There is no difference between this and ‘how to identify materialistic Igbo girls.’ This is very offensive because they are enforcing stereotypes that are not Christian like.”

Others are upset because the church should not be jumping on trends.

According to a Mide, “Why can't they simply say, ‘how to identify men who will waste your time?’ What is wrong with that? There is no excuse for a church to use this.

The fact that people on social media are using this does not give the church the right to use it. The church should be the light, if not, what is the point? The church should be different from the world, they should not try to fit in.”

The third group believes that ‘regular bants’ becomes an issue when institutions use them.

Their argument is this. “If Twitter uses it, we can laugh but it is no longer funny when the church, someone like President Buhari uses it, it becomes a problem. Once, an authority uses anything, including pop culture lingo, that thing becomes validated. Besides, it is a tribal slur.”

But is it really that bad?

We don't think so. It is a cool way to attract the young people who find the term relatable. That’s all.

Luckily, we were able to find people that agree with us. Like us, they think that “it is a banner that is meant to attract young people. It was probably designed by young people.

Besides, the term does not refer to just Yoruba men, it is for Heartbreakers. People are just too sensitive.”

Coincidentally, these people were all young people, who are this church’s target audience .

It is interesting to note that majority of the upset ones are 26 and above while the younger millennials do not see anything wrong it.

It is also being attacked on social media. Reactions include:

Do you think this banner is worth getting all this hate?

Let us know in the comment section.